Following a disappointing 33-19 loss against Manhattan in week one on Sept. 1, the Panthers return to Panther Stadium for the home opener against Salina South.
Derby (0-1) will be looking to get back on track against an AVCTL-I opponent after being held to just 279 yards of total offense against the Indians. The run game will be an element the Panthers will want to prioritize after being held to just 58 yards in the loss against Manhattan.
As the Derby coaching staff begins to look into film, the focus early in the week will be making the adjustments to weaknesses exposed by the Indians.
Salina South (0-1) was on the losing end of a 54-28 contest in the annual “Mayor’s Cup” rivalry game against Salina Central on Sept. 1, which was the 16th straight loss. Sam Sellers’ crew will be itching to get back in action behind junior quarterback Landon Putman.
As a sophomore, Putman threw for 1,326 passing yards and 13 touchdown passes but also had 13 interceptions. Laydon Sajdak was the primary target for Putman and a dynamic kick returner. Sajdak will be a player the Panthers will need to track on defense.
Running back Carson Power showed significant improvement in game one for the Cougars with three touchdowns, including a 75-yard touchdown run on Salina South’s first play from scrimmage of the season. Power plays both sides of the ball as a linebacker for the Cougars and brings some physicality to the defense.
The Cougar defensive secondary was susceptible to the big play in week one and was hit with a 65-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the game. Salina South’s defensive line had struggled to get into the backfield last season, with just two sacks and 29 tackles for lost yardage.
The Derby coaching staff knows it will have to prepare for an athletic quarterback but will sort through the film from week one to pinpoint new impact players and design a game plan for the week.
“Salina South is always well coached, and they produce quarterbacks that are shifty and athletic,” head coach Brandon Clark said. “They will have some positions that are going to be tough matchups, and we are going to have to really dive into the film this week to be ready.”
The Panthers hold an eight-game winning streak over the Cougars, with the last loss coming in 2013; the two schools did not play in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Kickoff from Panther Stadium on Sept. 8 between the Panthers and Cougars is scheduled for 7 p.m.
