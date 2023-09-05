Panther Body Logo 2022
COURTESY/DERBY HIGH SCHOOL

Following a disappointing 33-19 loss against Manhattan in week one on Sept. 1, the Panthers return to Panther Stadium for the home opener against Salina South.

Derby (0-1) will be looking to get back on track against an AVCTL-I opponent after being held to just 279 yards of total offense against the Indians. The run game will be an element the Panthers will want to prioritize after being held to just 58 yards in the loss against Manhattan.

