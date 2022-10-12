Following a 52-51 loss to Maize on Oct. 7, Derby will be itching to return to the field. The Panthers will play their final regular season road game against a young Maize South squad.
The Mavericks (3-3) were the biggest unknown in the AVCTL-I this season after losing several key seniors, including all-league running back Evan Cantu. Head coach Brent Pfeifer has had to revamp his offense, which will be a new test for Derby (4-2).
Offensively, Maize South has shown an atypical scheme for high school football with sophomore quarterback Tate McNew who likes to throw the ball and running back Braxton Bigley, who is a physical runner.
“They like to pass the ball, they use their running back in short yardage situations and they make a lot of motions to keep you on your toes,” head coach Brandon Clark said. “We really have to dive into the film with the kids because that is a little different style of offense than we are used to seeing at the high school level.”
The defensive side is relatively young for the Mavericks but is led by senior linebacker Connor Neill. Clark said that it is an aggressive defense with a quick secondary, and the defensive line is physical despite being smaller than other units the Panthers have faced.
It should be a good test for a Derby offensive line that has shown significant progress from week one, but the secondary could be tested for the second straight game with a team that can throw the ball deep.
Maize South is currently on a two-game skid with losses to Maize and Goddard. All three of its losses this season have eclipsed the maximum 13-point differential. The Panthers have dominated the series, winning by 38 points in each of the two all-time matchups.
Dylan Edwards had one of his best games as a Panther in the 52-14 win last season over the Mavericks, with six touchdowns and 288 yards of total offense in only two quarters.
With only two games remaining in the regular season, Clark said he wants to see his team be more aggressive and finish plays.
“I would like to see us become a more aggressive football team,” Clark said. “Our kids are understanding and knowing what to do, now it is just finishing plays, and you do that by being aggressive.”
Kickoff from Maize South is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Oct. 14.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
