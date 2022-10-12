Maize South preview
NATHAN ALSPAW/INFORMER

Following a 52-51 loss to Maize on Oct. 7, Derby will be itching to return to the field. The Panthers will play their final regular season road game against a young Maize South squad.

The Mavericks (3-3) were the biggest unknown in the AVCTL-I this season after losing several key seniors, including all-league running back Evan Cantu. Head coach Brent Pfeifer has had to revamp his offense, which will be a new test for Derby (4-2).

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

