It has been a busy summer for the Pantherettes, yet it has provided a hint of normality for the squad. From National Dance Alliance camp to starting the preparation for the upcoming high school season, things have finally begun to feel familiar.
This summer, a refreshing sense of routine returned to the program with the opportunity to travel the campus of Emporia State University to display their skills at the NDA camp. The four-day camp gave the squad the chance to show a home routine and learn and perform a dance taught by an NDA instructor.
The squad earned a superior rating on the home routine that had been a dance the team had been working on since April. “This year’s routine was a whole team effort,” head coach Gina Thrailkill said. “The team kind of struggled at first, but it came together like it always does.”
There have been limited opportunities for the Pantherettes to display their talents in front of an audience, and the opportunity at the camp was a breath of fresh air for the squad. Last summer, the team had to do the camp in Derby and perform without a crowd.
“We were thankful that we were able even to have a camp last year, but we prefer to be at Emporia,” Thrailkill said. “When we have other schools to perform in front of, I feel like it brings a little bit more pressure than when we are just performing for us. Last year, when we got evaluated on our camp routine, it was just the one NDA instructor and us, that was it.”
As part of the camp, the team learned and performed an elite-level dance in two days that was performed at the end of the session, which earned a superior rating. The level of the dance was a jump for the squad, but the team was able to rise to the challenge.
“This year, I pushed them to do the elite level routine, which is something that the team has not done before,” Thrailkill said. “I knew the squad would accept and rise to the challenge, and they did. I was really proud of what they did.”
Several Derby participants earned accolades from spirit, showmanship and technique. Marlee Moeder, Kylar Minton, Jenna Gallegos and Brooklynn Davis received All-American nominee awards. Moeder was selected to the All-
American team and earned an invite to the National Dance Alliance staff. “Just to get the invite is a huge honor; it is a big deal,” Thrailkill said.
To be selected for the honor, participants have to audition using the team dance. Winners are announced on the final day of camp.
The squad will not have much time off as preparation for the school season will pick up to be ready for the first football game.
