Derby boys wrestling will send 13 athletes to the state tournament after winning the Class 6A West regional tournament on Feb. 18.
The Panthers had three first-place finishes, which helped boost the team to
a 247-team score, just 6.5 points ahead of runner-up Garden City. Derby had
an experienced lineup, with only three of the 13 wrestlers qualifying for the state tournament for the first time.
2022 state champion Tate Rusher improved his season record to 30-8 with a four-match sweep at 150 pounds. Rusher cruised into the final with wins
by fall in his first three matches before defeating Kaden Garvalena of Dodge City in a 5-0 decision.
After a pair of runner-up finishes at the state tournament, Braden Tatum made a statement to the field at 126 with a dominating performance at the regional. Tatum easily reached the first- place match and sealed a first-place finish with a win via a major decision over 32-win wrestler Logan Lagerman of Manhattan.
Knowlyn Egan took care of business with a first-place finish at 157 pounds. Egan won his first two matches by fall and advanced into the final with an 8-0 major decision over Ethen Allen of Garden City, who was a 30-win wrestler this season.
Troy Allen missed most of the season with an injury but got healthy at the right time to take second at 144 pounds. Allen was only 5-1 on the season but bounced back in the regional to advance to the final and ended his day on a medical forfeit. He should be ready to go for the state tournament.
Layne Sweat stepped up for the Panthers to take second at 138 pounds. Sweat defeated 30-win wrestler D’onte Goodman of Lawrence Free State by a 7-2 decision to reach the championship match. Patrick Foxworth of Junction City took the regional crown with a 9-2 decision, but Sweat should be carrying some confidence into the rest of the season.
Peyton Neptune was in and out of the lineup late in the season due to injuries but took second place at 175. Neptune won by fall in his first three matches but dropped the final in a loss to Luke Barker of Dodge City on a technical fall.
Jayden Grijalva (106), Mason Hopper (190) and Miles Wash (215) all took third in their respective weight classes. Hopper had to battle back into
the top four through the consolation bracket after dropping his quarterfinal match. Wash and Grijalva each won their consolation semifinals to finish inside the top four.
Diego Gauna provided the Panthers with crucial points with a fifth-place finish and clinched his second state qualification.
Lane Bernstorf (165), Tanner Heincker (113) and Max Robinson (285)
all qualified for state for the first time in their Derby wrestling careers. Bernstorf took seventh, Heincker took eighth, while the freshman Robinson placed sixth in his first regional tournament.
The Panthers will turn their focus on winning the state tournament. Derby last won the title in 2019, and with wrestlers in 13 of 14 weight classes, the team has a good chance to make a run. The state tournament will be held at Hartman arena Feb. 24-25.
Commented