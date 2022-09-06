Derby volleyball played its first set of home matches in the first of three triangulars on home soil Aug. 30. The Panthers swept the tri taking both matches against Salina Central and Goddard in two sets.
It was the first meeting of the season with Salina Central, and the Panthers dominated the match with a pair of quick sets, 25-11 and 25-16. Derby took on Goddard for the second time in four days and is 2-0 against the Lions this season. Game one went smoothly for the Panthers with a 25-13 win but they had to work hard to close the match in a 27-25 victory.
Head coach Shelby Kraus mixed up the lineup a bit which proved to be beneficial, and the Panthers started to clean up the unforced errors that hampered the team in its opening tournament on Aug. 27.
“I thought we played better and didn’t have as many errors as we did in our opening tournament,” Kraus said. “If we can just clean that up, we can compete because when you are beating yourself on the court, it doesn’t help.”
Kraus said that there are still several pieces that the team needs to work on, including defense, communication and reducing errors.
The young talent stepped up in the tri, and Kraus said that some things started to click for players. Sophomore Lily Waters led the team with 17 kills in the two matches, and sophomore Carsen Carpenter had six total kills in just her fifth and sixth matches at the varsity level. Junior Brooke Rice finished with 13 kills after switching positions.
Rice moved from the opposite hitter to outside hitter in the Derby tri and made some key plays. It is a big transition, and Kraus said Rice is working to adjust to the ball angle in the new position.
“It is different transitioning to the outside than it is on the opposite side, so that is something [Rice] is working on,” Kraus said. “She did a good job. It is a big move from one side to the other – the ball is on your right side instead of coming over your head.”
The Panthers showed some growth in the tri and had the benefit of playing at home a month earlier than last season. In 2021, Derby did not play a home match until early October. This year the Panthers have a more balanced schedule, with home triangulars on Sept. 13 and Oct. 4 before their home tournament on Oct. 8.
Kraus said she would rather play on the road earlier, especially within the first couple of weeks of the season, so when it is crunch time, the team can have a bit of a home-court advantage. It will certainly help that two of the final four events will be at home.
It was a good opener for the Panthers, but the first real test will be at the Maize South triangular on Sept. 6, with matchups against the AVCTL-I favorite Mavericks and Maize.
The Panthers have already seen Maize this season and were swept in two sets, but spent practice time before the tri watching film on Maize South to prepare and feel less intimidated.
“Watching the film relaxed them a little bit,” Kraus said. “They know what they are up against. Maize South hits the ball hard, but you can see where they hit and pick up tendencies.”
Kraus said this team likes to watch film to be ready for upcoming matches, and the ability to see the upcoming opponent play helps in preparation.
“Visually watching is better,” Kraus said. “When you have a chance to see it, you start to prepare yourself.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
