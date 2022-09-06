Derby volleyball home tri

Sophomore Lily Waters led the Panthers with 17 kills in the two matches at the Derby Triangular on Aug. 30. It was the first home event of the season.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Derby volleyball played its first set of home matches in the first of three triangulars on home soil Aug. 30. The Panthers swept the tri taking both matches against Salina Central and Goddard in two sets.

It was the first meeting of the season with Salina Central, and the Panthers dominated the match with a pair of quick sets, 25-11 and 25-16. Derby took on Goddard for the second time in four days and is 2-0 against the Lions this season. Game one went smoothly for the Panthers with a 25-13 win but they had to work hard to close the match in a 27-25 victory.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

