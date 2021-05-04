In its first full meet since early April, the Derby track squad was in fine form competing at the Ark City Invitational on April 30.
As a team, the girls roster led the way again, taking second overall while the boys finished fourth.
Pacing the girls were the 4x100 and 4x800 relay teams, which both took first on the day. Individually, Callie Knudson (javelin) also claimed a first-place finish while Katie Hazen (1600, 3200), Chile Igo (300 hurdles) and Rylan Syring (long jump) all turned in runner-up performances.
The boys were able to match the girls success in the relays, with the exact same finishes in the 4x100 and 4x800 while also adding a first-place finish in the throwers relay. Additionally, Christian Crawford took first individually in the 100-meter dash and Dylan Roe added a runner-up finish in the 800.
Derby will get set to host its home meet at Derby North Middle School starting at 3 p.m. May 7.
Ark City Invitational (April 30)
GIRLS
200m
3. Aneesa Abdul-Hameed, 27.9
400m
4. Aneesa Abdul-Hameed, 1:03.48
800m
4. Abigail Monaghan, 2:38.57
6. Gretta McEntire, 2:47.62
1600m
2. Katie Hazen, 5:49.36
4. Vivian Kalb, 6:00.55
3200m
2. Katie Hazen, 12:33.45
3. Vivian Kalb, 12:42.47
4. Abigail Monaghan, 13:16.14
100m hurdles
6. Rylan Syring, 18.31
300m hurdles
2. Chloe Igo, 50.15
3. Mayciee Ball, 50.32
4x100m relay
1. Derby, 50.82
4x800m relay
1. Derby, 10:29.18
High jump
6. Rylan Syring, 4’ 6”
Pole vault
4. Selah Herrera, 6’ 6”
Long jump
2. Rylan Syring, 17’ 7”
5. Chloe Christensen, 15’ 4.5”
Triple jump
5. Chloe Christensen, 31’ 3.75”
Shot put
4. Callie Knudson, 30’ 8”
Discus
4. Callie Knudson, 91’ 11”
Javelin
1. Callie Knudson, 106’ 10”
TEAM SCORES
1. Andover Central, 155
2. Derby, 120
3. Winfield, 81
4. Labette County, 68
5. Campus, 66
6. Ark City, 28
7. Goddard, 27
8. Field Kindley, 11
BOYS
100m
1. Christian Crawford, 11.52
5. Mason Madrigal, 11.94
6. Derek Hubbard, 12.00
200m
3. Christian Crawford, 23.34
4. Isiah Monk, 23.79
800m
2. Dylan Roe, 2:01.26
5. Trent Padilla, 2:13.46
1600m
5. Ethan Hock, 4:51.62
3200m
5. Austin Hock, 10:23.93
4x100m relay
1. Derby, 44.33
4x400m relay
6. Derby, 3:40.4
4x.800m relay
1. Derby, 8:33
High jump
6. Brock Zerger, 5’ 6”
Pole vault
5. Ethan Hock, 10’
6. Samuel Harrison, 9’ 6”
Shot put
6. John Gadwood, 40’ 4”
Discus
5. Christopher Thomsen, 115’ 10”
Throwers relay
1. Derby, 49.93
TEAM SCORES
1. Andover Central, 176
2. Goddard, 108
3. Ark City, 94
4. Derby, 63
5. Winfield, 50
6. Campus, 36
7. Labette County, 22
8. Field Kindley, 5
