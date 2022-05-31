Derby track had six podium finishes at the state track meet in Wichita on May 28. The Panthers got production from its seasoned veterans and rising talent throughout the weekend.
“Overall, I felt like we did pretty well as a team,” head coach Cedric Shell said. “Some of the kids that were sitting outside the top eight ended up getting into the finals and really pushed themselves.”
Shell said that senior Chloe Igo’s performance in the 300-meter hurdles was one of the best of the weekend. Igo beat her personal best that she set in her freshman season with a third-place finish of 46.81 in the prelims and then finished fourth in the final.
“Seeing Igo do that made me really proud as a coach,” Shell said. “We have been pushing her to get back into the 46-second range the last couple of years; she was able to do that in one of her last races of the season. Just seeing her get in there and have the sense of knowing that she is still competitive in this put a smile on my face as a coach.”
Sophomore Rylan Syring also shined for the Panthers with a seventh-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles.
A fifth-place finish in the 4x400 highlighted the relay events for the Panthers. The team of freshman Eilyanas Monge, Igo, junior Maryn Archer and freshman Piper Hula ran a 4:12.59 race and showed a lot of potential with the young talent.
Hula was also a key piece on the 4x800 relay team of senior Vivan Kalb, junior Haley McComb and senior Abigail Monaghan, finishing eighth with a solid performance. According to Shell, the squad fought hard to reach the podium, and having the young talent shine at the state meet will be impactful in the future.
On the boys’ side, the Panthers had representation in a variety of events, but according to Shell, the emotions from the 4x100 relay controversy on May 20 still was fresh on their minds.
“They had a point to prove, especially with everything that happened with the 4x100 relay team going into it,” Shell said. “They wanted to go out there and let them know what everyone was missing. Yes, they may have fallen short but just going out and competing with their heart out shows you that they want to be a winning team.”
Junior Deshon Reynolds led the boys team with a fourth-place finish in the triple jump. Junior Mikell Hamilton reached the podium with an eighth-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles.
The Panthers have a lot of young talent in the squad dedicated to building on the 2022 season. According to Shell, many athletes are doing competitive track in the offseason to improve and make a bigger jump next season.
“All they talked about at the meet was coming back better, stronger, faster and we have a point to prove,” Shell said. “… A lot of them know they have work to do in the summer, and a lot are going to be running competitively in the offseason … That drive alone from these kids shows the culture they want to bring. They want to bring a winning culture to Derby track and field and have just gained a lot of momentum and are looking forward to the future.”
BOYS
100m
10. Christian Crawford 11.20
12. Mason Madrigal 11.27
200m
9. Mason Madrigal 22.95
110m hurdles
11. Mikell Hamilton 15.84
300m hurdles
8. Mikell Hamilton 44.02
4x800m relay
10. Derby (Austin Hock, Tyler Ring, Jarron King, Ethan Hock) 8:30.54
High jump
11. Deshon Reynolds 5-10.00
Triple jump
4. Deshon Reynolds 45-10.75
Shot put
16. Lashawn Davis 35-02.25
TEAM SCORES
1. Olathe North 112
2. SM East 56
3. Olathe Northwest 47
24. Derby 6
GIRLS
400m
11. Piper Hula 59.15
100m hurdles
7. Rylan Syring 16.47
9. Mayciee Bell 16.81
300m hurdles
4. Chloe Igo 49.15
10. Mayciee Bell 49.21
4x100m relay
14. Derby (Maddie Snowbarger, Rylan Syring, Mayciee Bell,
Chloe Igo) 51.25
4x400m relay
5. Derby (Eilyanas Monge,
Chloe Igo, Maryn Archer,
Piper Hula) 4:12.59
4x800m relay
8. Derby (Vivian Kalb, Haley McComb, Abigail Monaghan,
Piper Hula) 10:10.36
Long jump
11. Rylan Syring 16-05.00
TEAM SCORES
1. Olathe Northwest 76
2. SM Northwest 75
3. Olathe West 59
19. Derby 12
