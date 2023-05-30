Mayciee Bell and Piper Hula highlighted the Derby track and field squad that left the Class 6A state championships with personal bests and podium finishes to end 2023 on May 26-27.
Bell easily qualified for the finals in the 100 and 300-meter hurdles and continued to cut her time. In the preliminary races, Bell hit a personal best in the 300, taking third in her heat with a time of 46.75. The senior took fourth in the event with a time of 46.97. Bell took sixth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.05.
Hula continued to shine in her sophomore season in the mid-distance races, with podium finishes in the 400 and 800. In the 400, Hula took sixth with a time of 58.76. She finished two places ahead of BreAna Garrett-Tillemans of Campus, which has developed into a competitive rivalry. The two had battled for position in both the 400 and 800 most of the season. Garrett-Tillemans took fifth in prelims as Hula took seventh, but the Derby star bounced back in the finals.
One of the highlights of the second day was Hula shaving four seconds off her personal best to finish the 800 with a time of 2:20.06. Garrett-Tillemans bested Hula in the event at league and regionals, but Hula edged Garrett-Tillemans, who finished at 2:20.82 and missed the podium.
Eilyanas Monge took 13th overall in the 400. Monge was also a part of the 4x100 really team that took 14th.
Rylan Syring took fifth in her heat of the 100-meter hurdles and narrowly missed out on qualifying, taking ninth in the compiled results with a time of 16.55. Syring also took 12th in the long jump and high jump.
AJ Hopson hit his peak at the right time and took sixth in the 400 with a time of 53.09. He hit a personal best in the preliminaries, finishing third with a time of 49.90. The sophomore took first at the AVCTL-I meet and the regional meet. Hopson is showing strong potential for next season.
Hopson was also a part of the 4x800 relay team that took 14th overall. The 4x100 team took 13th with a 43.86. The team featured Derek Hubbard, who took 15th overall in the 100-meter dash.
LeShaon Davis hit a personal best in the shot put to finish on the podium. The senior threw 51’ 3” to finish seventh in the shot put. Senior Tyler Stroup also hit a personal best (45’ 9.5”) in the shot put, taking 14th overall.
Davis wrapped up his Derby career with a personal best in the discus with a throw of 131’ 9” in his first attempt of the day. He finished 13th overall
in the event. Brock Zerger and Andres Cruz hit personal bests in the javelin, taking 11th and 14th, respectively.
The Panthers were a young team this season, and several younger athletes had to step into bigger roles as injuries limited some of Derby’s top competitors. Derby will be losing key seniors who have helped set a standard for Derby track and field, but there was plenty of potential on display at the end of the season.
