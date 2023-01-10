The Panthers returned to the pool with a pair of meets in three days on Jan. 5 and 7. Derby took second overall in both meets and saw individual progress amid a tight turnaround.
Jared Hays qualified for state in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:52.05 at the Newton Invitational on Jan 5.
The 400-yard relay team of Aiden Thornburg, Dominic Espinoza, Gavin Morton and Hays hit the state qualifying time at the Wichita North Invitational on Jan. 7 in a second-place finish.
Head coach Jimmy Adams said several swimmers stepped up this week, including Espinoza, Morton and Hays. Simon Rocco also had a good week for the Panthers and stepped up to place eighth in the grueling 500-yard freestyle.
As the Panthers get back into the second half of the season, the team is starting to get more defined roles and find- ing set events for newer swimmers.
“I thought the boys did a very solid job at the Wichita North Meet,” Adams said. “...A lot of the older guys are stepping up, and the new swimmers are starting to find their place on the team and the events they enjoy.”
The Panthers head to Salina South for a meet on Jan. 12 and will host its lone meet of the season at Campus on Jan. 17.
TEAM RESULTS (Newton Invitational 1/5)
1. Andover Central 250
2. Derby 247
3. Maize 206
4. Buhler 201
5. Maize South 151.5
6. Valley Center 121.5
7. Hutchinson 66
8. Newton 41
9. Derby Green 37
10. Andover 13
11. Marion 6
TEAM RESULTS (Wichita North Invitational 1/7)
1. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 509
2. Derby 370
3. Olathe West 290
4. Wichita Northwest 241
5. Campus 223
6. Bishop Carroll 175
7. Wichita Trinity 101
8. Salina Central 95
9. Salina South 86
10. Wichita North 60
11. Emporia 32
12. Wichita South 12
EVENT RESULTS
200-yard Medley Relay
3. Derby (Thornburg, Espinoza, Hays, Weaver) (1:49.46)
200-yard Freestyle
1. Jared Hays (1:52.18)
200-yard IM
3. Dominic Espinoza (2:15.70)
4. Aiden Thornburg (2:20.03)
50-yard Freestyle
3. Gavin Morton (24.18)
1-meter diving
5. Kael Ramsey (304.40)
100-yard Butterfly
1. Jared Hays (59.08)
3. Kooper Weaver (1:00.41)
6. Gavin Morton (1:03.64)
500-yard Freestyle
8. Simon Rocco (6:08.50)
200-yard Freestyle Relay
4. Derby (Morton, Armstrong, Black, Weaver) (1:41.25)
100-yard Backstroke
4. Aiden Thornburg (1:02.73)
7. Kooper Weaver (1:09.08)
100-yard Breaststroke
4. Dominic Espinoza (1:06.83)
8. Trent Black (1:11.96)
400-yard Freestyle Relay
2. Derby (Thornburg, Espinoza, Morton, Hays) (3:34.20)
