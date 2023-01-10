swim

Aiden Thornburg was a part of the 400-yard freestyle relay team that qualified for state at the Wichita North Invitational on Jan. 7. 

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

The Panthers returned to the pool with a pair of meets in three days on Jan. 5 and 7. Derby took second overall in both meets and saw individual progress amid a tight turnaround.

Jared Hays qualified for state in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:52.05 at the Newton Invitational on Jan 5.

The 400-yard relay team of Aiden Thornburg, Dominic Espinoza, Gavin Morton and Hays hit the state qualifying time at the Wichita North Invitational on Jan. 7 in a second-place finish.

Head coach Jimmy Adams said several swimmers stepped up this week, including Espinoza, Morton and Hays. Simon Rocco also had a good week for the Panthers and stepped up to place eighth in the grueling 500-yard freestyle.

As the Panthers get back into the second half of the season, the team is starting to get more defined roles and find- ing set events for newer swimmers.

“I thought the boys did a very solid job at the Wichita North Meet,” Adams said. “...A lot of the older guys are stepping up, and the new swimmers are starting to find their place on the team and the events they enjoy.”

The Panthers head to Salina South for a meet on Jan. 12 and will host its lone meet of the season at Campus on Jan. 17.

TEAM RESULTS (Newton Invitational 1/5)

1. Andover Central         250

2. Derby                        247

3. Maize                        206

4. Buhler                       201

5. Maize South             151.5

6. Valley Center            121.5

7. Hutchinson                  66

8. Newton                        41

9. Derby Green                37

10. Andover                     13

11. Marion                         6

TEAM RESULTS (Wichita North Invitational 1/7)

1. Kapaun Mt. Carmel            509

2. Derby                               370

3. Olathe West                     290

4. Wichita Northwest            241

5. Campus                           223

6. Bishop Carroll                  175

7. Wichita Trinity                  101

8. Salina Central                   95

9. Salina South                     86

10. Wichita North                  60

11. Emporia                          32

12. Wichita South                 12

EVENT RESULTS

200-yard Medley Relay

3. Derby (Thornburg, Espinoza, Hays, Weaver) (1:49.46)

200-yard Freestyle

1. Jared Hays (1:52.18)

200-yard IM

3. Dominic Espinoza (2:15.70)

4. Aiden Thornburg (2:20.03)

50-yard Freestyle

3. Gavin Morton (24.18)

1-meter diving

5. Kael Ramsey (304.40) 

100-yard Butterfly

1. Jared Hays (59.08)

3. Kooper Weaver (1:00.41)

6. Gavin Morton (1:03.64) 

500-yard Freestyle

8. Simon Rocco (6:08.50)

200-yard Freestyle Relay

4. Derby (Morton, Armstrong, Black, Weaver) (1:41.25)

100-yard Backstroke

4. Aiden Thornburg (1:02.73)

7. Kooper Weaver (1:09.08)

100-yard Breaststroke

4. Dominic Espinoza (1:06.83)

8. Trent Black (1:11.96)

400-yard Freestyle Relay

2. Derby (Thornburg, Espinoza, Morton, Hays) (3:34.20) 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

