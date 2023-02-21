state swimming

Jared Hays took fourth overall in the 200-yard freestyle relay at the state meet on Feb. 18. Hays also was a part of the 200-yard freestyle relay team that took seventh. 

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

The Derby boys swimming season came to a close at the state tournament on Feb. 18. The Panthers walked away with a pair of medals and a 15th-place team finish.

Jared Hays highlighted the meet with a fourth-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:47.35. Hays was also a part of the 200 freestyle relay team that took seventh alongside Aiden Thornburg, Gavin Morton and Trent Black.

Thornburg narrowly missed the podium in the 200-yard freestyle with a 13th-place finish, with a time of 1:51.73. Hays took 13th in the 100-yard free- style with a time of 49.70, which was just .70 milliseconds behind eighth place. The 200-yard medley relay team of Zack Arm- strong, Ayden McFarren, Kooper Weaver and Black narrowly missed the cut for the finals with a 19th-place finish in the preliminary round.

It was a weekend full of narrow margins for the Panthers in the fast-paced state meet. Weaver was only .72 milliseconds away from qualifying for the finals in the 100-yard butterfly with a 19th-place finish.

Kael Ramsey was just a few points shy from reaching the final round in the one-meter diving event. Ramsey finished 19th overall with a score of 242.50. Junior Mykal Berry and freshman Corbyn Turner gained crucial state experience but also missed the cut for the finals.

The winners of five- straight AVCTL-I titles will be bringing back eight of the 12 state qualifiers including juniors Berry, Morton, Weaver, Armstrong and Black. The program still has a bright future ahead with sophomores Hays and McFarren and freshman Turner.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

