The Derby boys swimming season came to a close at the state tournament on Feb. 18. The Panthers walked away with a pair of medals and a 15th-place team finish.
Jared Hays highlighted the meet with a fourth-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:47.35. Hays was also a part of the 200 freestyle relay team that took seventh alongside Aiden Thornburg, Gavin Morton and Trent Black.
Thornburg narrowly missed the podium in the 200-yard freestyle with a 13th-place finish, with a time of 1:51.73. Hays took 13th in the 100-yard free- style with a time of 49.70, which was just .70 milliseconds behind eighth place. The 200-yard medley relay team of Zack Arm- strong, Ayden McFarren, Kooper Weaver and Black narrowly missed the cut for the finals with a 19th-place finish in the preliminary round.
It was a weekend full of narrow margins for the Panthers in the fast-paced state meet. Weaver was only .72 milliseconds away from qualifying for the finals in the 100-yard butterfly with a 19th-place finish.
Kael Ramsey was just a few points shy from reaching the final round in the one-meter diving event. Ramsey finished 19th overall with a score of 242.50. Junior Mykal Berry and freshman Corbyn Turner gained crucial state experience but also missed the cut for the finals.
The winners of five- straight AVCTL-I titles will be bringing back eight of the 12 state qualifiers including juniors Berry, Morton, Weaver, Armstrong and Black. The program still has a bright future ahead with sophomores Hays and McFarren and freshman Turner.
