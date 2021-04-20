In a showdown with Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League foe Campus on April 13, it was like day and night in the two games as Derby softball managed a split at home.
Game one started the Panthers off on a high note, as the team jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back on the way to a 12-2 victory in five innings.
Audrey Steinert opened the game with a single, stole second and advanced on a sacrifice by Paige Paxton, then scored on Amber Howe’s RBI triple (the first of three consecutive RBI in the four-run inning).
“The top of the lineup was on fire and we kept going from there,” said DHS coach Christy Weve.
Steinert and the Panthers kept their collective foot on the gas pedal in the second, as another Steinert single set up a parade of runs starting with an RBI double from Paxton. Two errors, a bases-loaded walk and an RBI single from Trinity Kuntz allowed the team to put up six runs in the inning and take a commanding 10-0 lead.
Morgan Haupt was strong on the mound as well, tallying eight strikeouts in four innings of work.
Unfortunately for the Panthers, the bats went quiet in the second game, tallying only five hits through seven innings in a 4-3 loss.
Campus broke through with multiple extra base hits for RBIs in the third inning to take a 3-0 lead. Derby clawed back utilizing small ball, getting a sacrifice fly from Howe and an RBI groundout from Gabby Matin, but Campus tacked on an insurance run in the seventh and Paxton’s RBI single couldn’t spark enough of a rally for the home team.
“That’s kind of the big difference between the first game and the second game is the first game we hit and the second game we didn’t,” Weve said. “The girls never quit fighting. They hit the ball hard against Campus, but they were line drives right to them or within a step of them. An inch this way or an inch that way would’ve made the difference in the game. They kept going after it. We just couldn’t score the runs we needed.”
Again, Weve noted the pitching was strong for the Panthers in game two – especially considering the team just got starter Addy Canfield back from an ACL injury prior to the Ark City doubleheader.
Weve also said the team is continuing to adapt to the defensive shift. The Panthers (9-3) started fast, with six games in the first week of the season, but the team is now entering a slower stretch and Weve said she plans to utilize intrasquad scrimmages in that down time to help bring that defense even further along.
“The more we practice those game-like situations, the more comfortable we will become with them,” Weve said. “I always tell the girls we shouldn’t have to think once we get out there, we should just be able to play; it should just be natural.”
vs. Campus (April 13)
CMPS 0 0 2 0 0 x x – 2 7 4
DERBY 4 6 2 0 0 x x – 12 12 2
W: Haupt (DRBY)
L: Ysidro (CMPS)
2B: Paxton (DRBY); Thompson (CMPS)
3B: Howe (DRBY)
RBI: Frager 2, Grady, Howe, Kuntz, Martin, Paxton 2, Steinert (DRBY); Stauffer (CMPS)
vs. Campus (April 13)
CMPS 0 0 3 0 0 0 1 – 4 9 1
DERBY 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 – 3 5 0
W: Baker (CMPS)
L: Canfield (DRBY)
2B: Martins 2 (CMPS)
3B: Frager, Howe (DRBY); Thompson (CMPS)
RBI: Howe, Martin, Paxton (DRBY); Martins 2, Thompson, Baker (CMPS)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.