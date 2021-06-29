Howe All-State softball

Amber Howe throws to a base after fielding the ball. Howe led the team in assists with 44 and 5 double plays in 2021.

Three Derby High School softball players were recognized on the Kansas 6A Softball All-State roster. Senior Amber Howe and junior Morgan Haupt earned spots on the All-State Second Team. Senior Audrey Steinert rounded out the awards earning All-State Honorable Mention.

The postseason accolades continued to grow for Derby after the Panthers dominated the AVCTL-I All-League softball rosters, with a total of 11 players receiving honors. The Panthers finished with a 16-6 record before falling to Lawrence-Free State 6-5 in the regional final in walk-off fashion, which ended a nine-year streak of qualifying for the State Tournament. Howe finished the 2021 campaign with a team-leading 30 hits and 30 RBIs. Haupt tossed 88 innings, which led the team by nearly 58 innings. Her 12-3 record and 105 strikeouts significantly led Panther pitchers. Steinert led the team in with 16 walks, 35 runs and a .452 batting average. She also went a perfect 20 for 20 in stolen bases on the season.

Morgan Haupt led the team in every pitching category as a junior and finished the 2021 season with a 1.83 ERA.

ALL-STATE 6A FIRST TEAM

C: Allie Stipsits, Olathe North; Zoe Caryl, Topeka

INF: Addisyn Caryl, Topeka; Sara Roszak, Lawrence-Free State; Jasmine Brixius, Lawrence- Free State; Bailey Dillion, Olathe North; Jadyn Sheffield, Olathe South; Lauren Roberts, Olathe North

OF: Mia Kelly, Topeka; Leah Muehler, Lawrence-Free State

UTIL: Emmerson Cope, Washburn Rural

P: Tatum Clopton, Lawrence-Free State; NiJaree Canady, Topeka; Olivia Bruno, Washburn Rural

COACH OF THE YEAR: Shane Miles, Topeka

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: NiJaree Canady, Topeka

ALL-STATE 6A SECOND TEAM

C: Ava Mullins, Wichita Northwest; Georgia Rea, Lawrence-Free State; Ally Miller, Olathe West

INF: Sophie Martin, Campus; Marisela Landa, Dodge City; Amber Howe, DerbyMarissa Cunningham, Blue Valley; Caiya Stucky, Wichita Northwest

OF: Sophie Stout, Olathe North; Kenedee Giddens, Blue Valley; Brailee Bogle, Wichita Northwest

UTIL: Harley Pruetting, Garder Edgerton

P: Raemie Lopp, Dodge City; Brie Manwarren, Garden City; Morgan Haupt, DerbyKelsey Hoekstra, Shawnee Mission North

