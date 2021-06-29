Three Derby High School softball players were recognized on the Kansas 6A Softball All-State roster. Senior Amber Howe and junior Morgan Haupt earned spots on the All-State Second Team. Senior Audrey Steinert rounded out the awards earning All-State Honorable Mention.
The postseason accolades continued to grow for Derby after the Panthers dominated the AVCTL-I All-League softball rosters, with a total of 11 players receiving honors. The Panthers finished with a 16-6 record before falling to Lawrence-Free State 6-5 in the regional final in walk-off fashion, which ended a nine-year streak of qualifying for the State Tournament. Howe finished the 2021 campaign with a team-leading 30 hits and 30 RBIs. Haupt tossed 88 innings, which led the team by nearly 58 innings. Her 12-3 record and 105 strikeouts significantly led Panther pitchers. Steinert led the team in with 16 walks, 35 runs and a .452 batting average. She also went a perfect 20 for 20 in stolen bases on the season.
ALL-STATE 6A FIRST TEAM
C: Allie Stipsits, Olathe North; Zoe Caryl, Topeka
INF: Addisyn Caryl, Topeka; Sara Roszak, Lawrence-Free State; Jasmine Brixius, Lawrence- Free State; Bailey Dillion, Olathe North; Jadyn Sheffield, Olathe South; Lauren Roberts, Olathe North
OF: Mia Kelly, Topeka; Leah Muehler, Lawrence-Free State
UTIL: Emmerson Cope, Washburn Rural
P: Tatum Clopton, Lawrence-Free State; NiJaree Canady, Topeka; Olivia Bruno, Washburn Rural
COACH OF THE YEAR: Shane Miles, Topeka
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: NiJaree Canady, Topeka
ALL-STATE 6A SECOND TEAM
C: Ava Mullins, Wichita Northwest; Georgia Rea, Lawrence-Free State; Ally Miller, Olathe West
INF: Sophie Martin, Campus; Marisela Landa, Dodge City; Amber Howe, Derby; Marissa Cunningham, Blue Valley; Caiya Stucky, Wichita Northwest
OF: Sophie Stout, Olathe North; Kenedee Giddens, Blue Valley; Brailee Bogle, Wichita Northwest
UTIL: Harley Pruetting, Garder Edgerton
P: Raemie Lopp, Dodge City; Brie Manwarren, Garden City; Morgan Haupt, Derby; Kelsey Hoekstra, Shawnee Mission North
