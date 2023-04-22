softball

Raegan Jackson competes a force-out play at second base in the 6-1 win over Maize on April 21. 

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Solid pitching and contagious hitting led Derby softball in wins over Emporia and McPherson on April 18, and a doubleheader sweep over Maize on April 21. 

The Panthers faced a variety of unfamiliar talent throughout the week in a midseason quad, including a matchup against 4A power McPherson and a tough league opponent on the road against a Maize team with multiple underclassmen in the lineup.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.