Solid pitching and contagious hitting led Derby softball in wins over Emporia and McPherson on April 18, and a doubleheader sweep over Maize on April 21.
The Panthers faced a variety of unfamiliar talent throughout the week in a midseason quad, including a matchup against 4A power McPherson and a tough league opponent on the road against a Maize team with multiple underclassmen in the lineup.
Addy Canfield recorded three wins with 15 strikeouts. Ava Boden tossed a four-inning shutout in the 15-0 win over Emporia to start the week. Trinity Kuntz provided five RBIs, including a three-run home run in an 11-4 win over McPherson. Three players recorded a multi-RBI game in the 11-3 opener over Maize. Kyler Demel finished a solid week with a 2-for-4, one RBI night in a 6-1 win over the Eagles in game two.
Derby used a key nine-run fifth inning to defeat the Eagles in game one of the series. Kyler Demel went 4-for-4 with an RBI. It was not Derby’s most efficient defensive game, as the Panthers committed six errors.
Defense was the key in a 6-1 win to complete the sweep. The Panthers took an early lead with runs in the second and third. The Eagles pulled one back in the fourth as the leadoff runner scored from first on a pickoff attempt. The defense kept the Eagles from posting a crooked number on the board, including big plays from the middle of the infield.
A two-out rally sparked the Panthers to a four-run inning in game two. Derby had five hits in the inning, but an error kept the inning alive. Canfield hustled down the first-base line on an infield grounder, and a rushed throw was dropped, allowing two runs to score.
The Panther offense continued to overwhelm opposing pitchers as Derby tallied 43 runs on 55 hits with RBIs from nine different players. Derby batters have been aggressive on first-pitch strikes yet patient throughout the rest of the at-bat, with eight walks and only three strikeouts in four games. Derby had a solid mixture of contact and power this week with home runs by Demel, Madi Grady and Kuntz. Demel had a five-RBI game in the win over Emporia. Kuntz helped the Panthers avoid a late McPherson comeback with a five-RBI game.
Derby is developing an offensive identity of trying to put the ball in play and being aggressive on the basepaths to force costly mistakes.
“Once they can get it rolling, they start to feed off that,” head coach Christy Weve said. “I tell them to put the ball in play and force the defense to make a play.”
The Panthers will face Campus in Haysville on April 25. Last season, Derby hit nine home runs and outscored the Colts 40-8 in a doubleheader sweep.
at Maize (April 21, Game one)
DERBY 2 0 0 0 9 0 0 — 11 13 6
MAIZE 2 0 0 0 1 0 X — 3 4 0
RBI: Jackson 2, T. Kuntz 2, Grady 2, Ky. Demel, Ka. Demel, Canfield, Enslinger, Portela (DRBY); Miller, Smith (MZE)
at Maize (April 21, Game two)
DERBY0 1 1 0 4 0 0 — 6 8 1
MAIZE 0 0 0 0 0 X X — 1 5 3
3B: Ky. Demel, Canfield (DRBY)
RBI: Ky. Demel, Jackson, T. Kuntz, Enslinger (DRBY)
vs. Emporia (April 18, McPherson Quad semifinal)
EMPORIA 0 0 0 0 X X X — 0 2 3
DERBY 3 3 6 3 X X X - 15 17 1
2B: Ky. Demel 2, Canfield, Enslinger, Jackson (DRBY)
HR: Grady, Ky. Demel (DRBY)
RBI: Ky. Demel 5, Canfield 2, Enslinger 2, Ka. Demel, Jackson, Grady, Kelley (DRBY)
vs. McPherson (April 18, McPherson Quad final)
DERBY 2 0 0 0 3 2 4 - 11 17 3
MCPHERSON 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 - 4 9 2
2B: T. Kuntz (DRBY); Alvord (MCPH)
RBI: T. Kuntz 5, Canfield 2, Enslinger 2, Portela, Jackson (DRBY); Eilrich 2, Slamans, Alvord (MCPH)
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer.
