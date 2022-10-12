Derby soccer walked off the field after a 7-0 win over Maize on Sept. 29 riding the high of a dominating win in the AVCTL-I opener. That high gave way to a roller coaster of a week as the Panthers suddenly hit a three-game skid that featured two matches against the AVCTL-I frontrunners.
The Panthers dropped an emotional and physical game against Wichita East on Oct. 1 in a 2-1 loss in double overtime, where both teams were issued red cards. Derby goalkeeper Ethan Young was sent off, forcing him to miss the next match.
The next two matches for the Panthers were on the road against Newton and Maize South. The two teams have gone a combined 23-1 this season and are at the top of the table in the Class 5A West regional standings. The Railers showed significant improvement and shocked the Panthers in a 2-0 win in the Titan Classic Invitational on Sept. 5.
Without its starting goalie, Derby managed to keep the game close until the final seven minutes of the game when Newton caught fire with three unanswered goals to defeat the Panthers 3-0 on Oct. 4. Burke said the tired legs of playing two games in four days showed late in the game.
Early mistakes put the Panthers in an early hole in a 3-1 loss to Maize South on Oct. 6. The Mavericks took the lead inside the opening five minutes of the match and doubled their lead midway through the game.
Derby started to generate momentum and created scoring chances before halftime but entered the break trailing 2-0. Maize South made it 3-0 with 31 minutes remaining in the game, but the Panthers kept attacking. Diego Vaquera scored the lone goal for the Panthers in the second half in a period where Burke saw his team piece together some quality soccer.
“We buried ourselves before we gave ourselves a chance,” Burke said. “We ended up playing pretty dang good the rest of the game.”
After two games against quality opponents, the coaching staff used the week as a learning moment that could help the Panthers down the stretch.
“We talked about this after the game, that this week needs to not be about losses; it needs to be about what we learned,” Burke said. “The biggest thing we learned this week is we can’t dig a big hole, and we just have to play hard the whole game.”
Heading into the match with Hutchinson on Oct. 11, the Panthers sit at 8-4 on the season with only four matches remaining. Burke said the team needs to show some consistency to have a chance to host a postseason game.
“We just need some consistency,” Burke said. “In the Maize South game, we had a lot of highs and lows. We created chances in both halves, but we had moments where we gave just up preventable goals. If we could just be consistent throughout the 80 minutes, we can be much better.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
