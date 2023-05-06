Riverfront

Mitchell Johnson pitched six innings and had 15 strikeouts in the 5-4 loss to Bishop Carroll on May 6. 

Mitchell Johnson struck out 15, but a late comeback pushed Bishop Carroll to a 5-4 walk-off win at Riverfront Stadium on May 6.

A pair of mistakes gave the Golden Eagles its main opportunities to score, including the tying run off an error with two outs in the seventh. Only one run, the winning run, was earned for the Panther pitching staff of Mitchell Johnson, Hayden Halstead and Max White. Derby pitchers combined for 19 strikeouts, but mistakes overshadowed the otherwise solid performance. 

