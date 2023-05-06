Mitchell Johnson struck out 15, but a late comeback pushed Bishop Carroll to a 5-4 walk-off win at Riverfront Stadium on May 6.
A pair of mistakes gave the Golden Eagles its main opportunities to score, including the tying run off an error with two outs in the seventh. Only one run, the winning run, was earned for the Panther pitching staff of Mitchell Johnson, Hayden Halstead and Max White. Derby pitchers combined for 19 strikeouts, but mistakes overshadowed the otherwise solid performance.
“We’ve had some self-inflicted injuries this season,” head coach Todd Olmstead said. “Our pitchers throw really well but then have that one inning where we just struggle.”
Johnson went six innings and allowed two unearned runs off two hits with three walks. The curveball and fastball were efficient for Johnson, and the velocity and break worked well for the Panther southpaw.
“The curveball was the putout pitch all game,” Johnson said. “…There was a good 10 MPH difference between my fastball and curveball, and the break was good.”
The Cowley County commit struck out nine batters in a row but started the fourth with back-to-back walks. Both came in to score, which tied the game at 2-2. The Golden Eagles did not get a hit until the fifth inning.
The Derby offense took an early 2-0 lead with runs in the first and fourth. Layne Sweat opened the scoring with an RBI single, scoring Kade Sheldon, who was on third via a hit by pitch and two stolen bases.
Andrew Miller went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and helped the Panthers take a 4-2 lead in the sixth with an RBI double and came in to score on an error on the same play.
“It has to be cool for him to do something like that at Riverfront Stadium,” Olmstead said. “[Miller] has really come on for us as of late in the designated hitter role, and he has stepped up big for us.”
After a shutdown inning by Johnson, the Panthers had an opportunity to tack on some extra insurance runs in the seventh with the bases loaded. Camden Cooper, pinch-running for Braden Horn, was ruled out for offensive interference, which ended the inning.
Cooper was running to second base on a popup to the shortstop, where the trajectory pushed him into the base path with his back towards the base. Cooper, who appeared to already reach the base, was backed into, which allowed the ball to drop, but he was ruled out. The umpire explained to Olmstead that Cooper had made contact with the shortstop before he reached base. The ruling nixed the two runs that had come in to score on the play, which proved costly for Derby.
The Golden Eagles tied the game in the home half of the seventh and won in the eighth on an RBI single with the bases loaded. Bishop Carroll took the season sweep over the Panthers with similar narratives in each contest. In the 8-6 loss on April 7, the Panthers made five errors and gave up a four-run inning that was kept alive with mistakes.
Heading into the postseason, Olmstead wants to see how his team responds after a tough loss with one more regular season game remaining on the schedule.
“How we respond for this is going to define how this season is going to go,” Olmstead said. “We can either curl up and go through the motions, or we can get fired up and bounce back.”
(vs. Bishop Carroll, May 6)
DERBY 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 - 4 8 1
BISHOP CARROLL0 0 0 2 0 0 2 1 - 5 3 2
RBI: Miller 2, Sweat (DRBY); Allen
