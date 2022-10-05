Wyatt Jackson

Senior Wyatt Jackson (69) has been a key piece of the offensive line and has shifted around to meet the needs of the Panther offense.

The Derby offensive linemen left Panther Stadium on Sept. 2 feeling disputed in their performance in the 26-23 overtime loss to Manhattan. Offensive penalties limited the Panthers’ momentum and even nixed two potential game-altering plays in the fourth quarter. Senior offensive lineman Wyatt Jackson felt like it was a slap in the face, showing several areas the Panther line needed to fix as soon as possible.

That rude awakening kicked the offensive line into gear and showed the coaching staff that changes were needed for the Panthers to succeed this season, and it is still a work in progress.

