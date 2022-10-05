The Derby offensive linemen left Panther Stadium on Sept. 2 feeling disputed in their performance in the 26-23 overtime loss to Manhattan. Offensive penalties limited the Panthers’ momentum and even nixed two potential game-altering plays in the fourth quarter. Senior offensive lineman Wyatt Jackson felt like it was a slap in the face, showing several areas the Panther line needed to fix as soon as possible.
That rude awakening kicked the offensive line into gear and showed the coaching staff that changes were needed for the Panthers to succeed this season, and it is still a work in progress.
Just two weeks later, the offensive line played a key role in the 45-38 win over Bishop Carroll. Senior running back Dylan Edwards found a hole created by Jackson, senior Kenai Indalecio and freshman Max Robinson for the 85-yard, game-winning touchdown run.
Jackson said that play helped give the entire line some much-needed confidence and reassured the group was progressing in execution.
“It gave everyone confidence and the feeling that they were where they were supposed to be on the play,” Jackson said. “If everyone feels they are doing their job right, we work a whole lot smoother.”
Confidence has been the biggest piece to the offensive line, and Jackson said that confidence in strength and technique goes a long way. Listed at 6’0” and 260 pounds, Jackson might not get the same leverage as bigger linemen, but he is confident in what he is doing, which helps him against bigger defensive linemen in the trenches.
Jackson has been a versatile piece to the offensive line, which has been beneficial for head coach Brandon Clark in an offensive scheme that demands precise execution from the offensive line.
The Swiss army knife of offensive linemen, Jackson has been moved around his entire high school career. Since he has been moved around on the line, Jackson has developed a deep knowledge of the playbook. Jackson said that he can help his teammates if they have a question on a specific play because he has had to learn it at every spot.
This season, Jackson was moved to help Robinson work through his pre-snap reads and feel confident in his first season of high school football.
“He has been everywhere for us,” Clark said. “This year, we moved him over with Max [Robinson] so [Jackson] could communicate with him, so that Max would be more comfortable because Wyatt knows every position.”
It might sound easy to move around on the offensive line, but Jackson said it is a bigger adjustment than it might sound.
“It is a big difference,” Jackson said. “You are just switching which hand is
down, but when you switch the hand, you have to figure out your quickness and power off the ball. It is a small change, but it feels like a big one.”
Jackson has been able to help his teammates work through the game plan and will sit down with them and help them figure out where they need to be on a specific play.
The offensive line has started to find a lineup with the best chemistry together, and Jackson said everyone has started to see positive growth with every game.
“I am excited to keep the strong progression on the offensive line,” Jackson said. “That first game, we had a lot of penalties on ourselves, and it was on us, but we are getting better at our technique. There is still a long way to go this season, and I am excited to see our growth as a unit.”
