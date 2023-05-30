Junior golfers Jaydon Carruthers and Nate Pierce finished inside the top 54 as the Panthers took eighth overall in the 2023 Class 6A State Tournament on May 22-23. The team finish was one of the best by the Panthers outside of a state championship in 1984.
“We played like we played all year, but we needed to play a little better,” head coach Tim Herrs said. “...It was a disappointing end because of how successful we were this season. We shot a great score. There were positives to take away from it, but we felt like we didn’t play how we were capable of.”
Carruthers finished 16th overall and inside the top 20 for the second year in a row. Herrs said Carruthers had a shaky start to the second day, but bounced back to finish inside the top 20 in a competitive field.
“Even though it is an individual sport, the team aspect is very important to them,” Herrs said. “It can be hard because you know you are only playing for yourself. Sometimes it is easier to play for your teammates. That led to
a rough start, but overall he played great and gave himself a chance to finish inside the top 20, and he got it.”
Pierce had a solid first day with a score of 76 but couldn’t continue the momentum on day two. He finished 52nd overall, and consistency will be the key to work on in the offseason.
“[Pierce] is not a flashy player. He does the right things, and when he is playing well, he doesn’t make mistakes,” Herrs said. “Day two was a day where he didn’t quite have it and couldn’t right the ship. It is great seeing him have those great rounds, but he needs to work on consistency. That is just the maturation process that golfers go through.”
In his first year of golfing, senior Isaak Bowman was just two strokes away from reaching the cut with a score of 80. Cael Asmann was behind him, shooting an 81 in the opening round. Senior Ty Johnson shot an 85, while senior Knowlyn Egan finished with an 88 on day one.
The Panthers will lose three seniors but will have three consistent varsity players in Carruthers, Pierce and Asmann returning, which is a big advantage for coach Herrs.
“Knowing that you have three lettermen you can count on is comforting,” Herrs said. “Then it becomes a matter of putting guys in the lineup that have experience and seeing how they gel with the three that are coming back.”
Junior Collin Meyer, junior Jace Knudson and freshman Michael Willey had good seasons, but struggled to stay inside the top six. The trio played some varsity tournaments, so it won’t be too much of a significant jump from JV to varsity.
“Those guys would have been varsity players a lot of other years, but we had a lot of depth this year,” Herrs said. “But they were pushing our varsity players, so it is an encouraging thing to see.”
The incoming group of players returning has already shown a motivation to get back on the course and improve in the offseason, which has helped the team start well. As the lineup begins to shape out, Herrs is interested to see the new dynamic the players bring in 2024.
“This group is very motivated to golf on their own, and that is nice to have as a coach because you have to prod them to make sure they are ready when practice starts,” Herrs said. “Every group is different. Even when you have returners, you are still going to have a different dynamic because you get different personalities, so we will see what happens next spring.”
CLASS 6A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (May 22-23)
TEAM RESULTS
1. SM East 575
2. Olathe West 575
3. BV Northwest 578
4. BV West 587
5. Olathe Northwest 597
6. Manhattan 600
7. Olathe South 304
8. Derby 312
9. Washburn Rural 318
10 Dodge City 334
11. Garden City 354
12. Wichita Southeast 386
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (Top 10 and Derby golfers)
1. Thomas Gogel (SM East) 138
2. Chance Rinkol (Blue Valley) 138
3. Parker Bennett (BV West) 139
4. Nicklaus Nickloy (Olathe West) 140
5. Bennett Warren (Olathe West) 140
6. Rohan Desai (BV Northwest) 142
7. Brady Rapp (BV North) 142
8. James Ackerman (Blue Valley) 143
9. Maddix Shook (Garden City) 143
10. Gavin Dines (Olathe Northwest) 144
16. Jaydon Carruthers (Derby) 146
52. Nate Pierce (Derby) 168
56. Isaak Bowman (Derby) 80
61. Cael Asmann (Derby) 81
68. Ty Johnson (Derby) 85
72. Knowlyn Egan (Derby) 88
