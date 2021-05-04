DHSGOLF Cael Asman

Panther golfer Cael Asman rolls a putt toward the hole during play at Derby’s home meet last week. Asman led the team individually, shooting a 91 to finish ninth.

 DANIEL CAUDILL/INFORMER

Competing on its home course, the Derby boys golf team put together a number of solid rounds to take third overall in its home invitational tournament on April 26.

At the home meet, the Panthers were paced by two underclassmen, as both Cael Asman and Jaydon Carruthers turned in top-10 finishes. Hayden Smith and Nate Pierce were just off that mark as well, finishing tied for 11th and 13th respectively.

Following that up, Derby then competed against 20 other teams in the Hutchinson Invitational on April 30.

In a jam-packed competitive field, the Panthers finished 11th overall as a team. Knowlyn Egan led the charge in Hutch, shooting an 82 to finish tied for 31st. Smith and Carruthers weren’t far off, each notching a round of 84 to tie for 42nd.

Next up, the golf team will compete in the AVCTL tournament, with the JV golfers playing in Hesston on May 5 and the varsity squad to compete at Wichita’s Auburn Hills Golf Course on May 10.

Hutchinson Invitational (April 30)

Individual scores

1. Asher Whitaker (KMC), 67

2. Noah Holtzman (BCAR), 68

3. Trent Sutherland (ARK), 69

4. Alex Valdivia (SHAW), 70, 5. Jacob George (WINF), 72

t31. Knowlyn Egan (DRBY), 82

t42. Hayden Smith (DRBY), 84

t42. Jaydon Carruthers (DRBY), 84

t65. Nate Pierce (DRBY), 91

t79. Cael Asman (DRBY), 96

Team scores

1. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 291

2. Bishop Carroll, 299

3. Sacred Heart, 307

4. Washburn Rural, 308

5. Shawnee Heights, 320

6. Manhattan, 321

7. Goddard-Eisenhower, 325

8. Wamego, 331

9. Hutchinson, 337

10. McPherson, 341

11. Derby, 341

12. Buhler, 346

13. Arkansas City, 351

14. Salina Central, 367

15. Wichita Heights, 379

16. Maize, 382

17. Salina South, 388

18. Newton, 402

19. Wichita Northwest, 404

20. Junction City, 409

21. Campus, 435

Derby Invitational (April 26)

Individual scores

1. Ty Adkins (HUTCH), 79

2. Trent Sutherland (ARK), 79

3. Parker Van Campen (MCPH), 82

4. Gus Ruddle (MCPH), 83

5. Caleb Koontz (NEWT), 83

9. Cael Asman (DRBY), 91

10. Jaydon Carruthers (DRBY), 92

t11. Hayden Smith (DRBY), 93

t13. Nate Pierce (DRBY), 94

18. Carson Dutcher (DRBY), 96

t20. Kayden Egan (DRBY), 99

Team scores

1. McPherson, 348

2. Hutchinson, 354

3. Derby, 370

4. Rose Hill, 380

5. Ark City, 392

6. Newton, 403

7. Campus, 480

0
0
0
0
0