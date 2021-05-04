Competing on its home course, the Derby boys golf team put together a number of solid rounds to take third overall in its home invitational tournament on April 26.
At the home meet, the Panthers were paced by two underclassmen, as both Cael Asman and Jaydon Carruthers turned in top-10 finishes. Hayden Smith and Nate Pierce were just off that mark as well, finishing tied for 11th and 13th respectively.
Following that up, Derby then competed against 20 other teams in the Hutchinson Invitational on April 30.
In a jam-packed competitive field, the Panthers finished 11th overall as a team. Knowlyn Egan led the charge in Hutch, shooting an 82 to finish tied for 31st. Smith and Carruthers weren’t far off, each notching a round of 84 to tie for 42nd.
Next up, the golf team will compete in the AVCTL tournament, with the JV golfers playing in Hesston on May 5 and the varsity squad to compete at Wichita’s Auburn Hills Golf Course on May 10.
Hutchinson Invitational (April 30)
Individual scores
1. Asher Whitaker (KMC), 67
2. Noah Holtzman (BCAR), 68
3. Trent Sutherland (ARK), 69
4. Alex Valdivia (SHAW), 70, 5. Jacob George (WINF), 72
t31. Knowlyn Egan (DRBY), 82
t42. Hayden Smith (DRBY), 84
t42. Jaydon Carruthers (DRBY), 84
t65. Nate Pierce (DRBY), 91
t79. Cael Asman (DRBY), 96
Team scores
1. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 291
2. Bishop Carroll, 299
3. Sacred Heart, 307
4. Washburn Rural, 308
5. Shawnee Heights, 320
6. Manhattan, 321
7. Goddard-Eisenhower, 325
8. Wamego, 331
9. Hutchinson, 337
10. McPherson, 341
11. Derby, 341
12. Buhler, 346
13. Arkansas City, 351
14. Salina Central, 367
15. Wichita Heights, 379
16. Maize, 382
17. Salina South, 388
18. Newton, 402
19. Wichita Northwest, 404
20. Junction City, 409
21. Campus, 435
Derby Invitational (April 26)
Individual scores
1. Ty Adkins (HUTCH), 79
2. Trent Sutherland (ARK), 79
3. Parker Van Campen (MCPH), 82
4. Gus Ruddle (MCPH), 83
5. Caleb Koontz (NEWT), 83
9. Cael Asman (DRBY), 91
10. Jaydon Carruthers (DRBY), 92
t11. Hayden Smith (DRBY), 93
t13. Nate Pierce (DRBY), 94
18. Carson Dutcher (DRBY), 96
t20. Kayden Egan (DRBY), 99
Team scores
1. McPherson, 348
2. Hutchinson, 354
3. Derby, 370
4. Rose Hill, 380
5. Ark City, 392
6. Newton, 403
7. Campus, 480
