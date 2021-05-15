Looking at how the team stacked up against AVCTL-I competition, Derby coach Tim Herrs was not surprised with how his golfers finished at the league tournament. Overall, the Panthers placed third at the meet held at Wichita’s Auburn Hills Golf Course on May 10.
While the Panthers did not quite tally the scores he was expecting, Herrs said he was not displeased with the final results.
Once again, freshman Jaydon Carruthers was the top individual scorer for Derby, recording a round of 83 to tie for seventh overall.
“Jaydon is a really good ball striker. He just has a few bad shots in his round that cause some bad holes, but overall he's very consistent,” Herrs said. “He is a very confident golfer in that he believes he will make the shots he needs to in each situation he's faced with during his round.”
Carruthers is one of several underclassmen leading the charge for the Panthers, with three out of the four top finishers (Carruthers, Knowlyn Egan and Cael Asman) at the AVCTL-I tournament either freshmen or sophomores.
Herrs noted getting those performances from such young players is an encouraging sign that progress will continue to be made in the remainder of the current season and beyond – even amidst some growing pains.
Inconsistency has been the biggest detriment to the DHS boys golf team and that is something Herrs said he would work with his golfers to shore up heading into regional play (held May 17 at Topeka Country Club).
“The thing I've most emphasized with the group is letting bad holes or shots go and focusing solely on the shot in front of them, not letting bad shots become bad holes or bad holes become a stretch of three or four holes that are bad,” Herrs said, “becoming more consistent in their approach to their round and not having a lot of ups and downs emotionally so that their scores can improve.”
AVCTL-I tournament (May 10)
Individual results
1. Kyle Kasitz (MZSO), 72
2. Taben Armstrong (MZSO), 73
3. Ty Adkins (HUTCH), 75
4. Layton Love (MZSO), 76
5. Grant Waggoner (MZSO), 80
t7. Jaydon Carruthers (DRBY), 83
t11. Knowlyn Egan (DRBY), 89
t17. Carson Dutcher (DRBY), 96
t17. Cael Asman (DRBY), 96
t17. Nate Pierce (DRBY), 96
21. Hayden Smith (DRBY), 97
Team results
1. Maize South, 301
2. Hutchinson, 341
3. Derby, 364
4. Maize, 380
5. Newton, 404
6. Salina South, 419
7. Campus, 478
