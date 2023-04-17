5-17-22 Golf

Nate Pierce took 26th overall at the Newton Invitational to help the Panthers finish second overall with a team score of 321

 FILE

Facing 30 MPH wind gusts, Derby golf battled the conditions to take second overall at the Newton Invitational on April 13. All six Panther golfers finished inside the top 30 of the 122-player invitational, including a first-place finish by Jaydon Carruthers.

Carruthers took his second first-place title of the season, shooting one over par at 73 to help lead Derby to a total score of 321. Only AVCTL-I foe Maize South shot a lower score by only two strokes.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

