Facing 30 MPH wind gusts, Derby golf battled the conditions to take second overall at the Newton Invitational on April 13. All six Panther golfers finished inside the top 30 of the 122-player invitational, including a first-place finish by Jaydon Carruthers.
Carruthers took his second first-place title of the season, shooting one over par at 73 to help lead Derby to a total score of 321. Only AVCTL-I foe Maize South shot a lower score by only two strokes.
“It was a huge meet, and it was tough with the conditions,” head coach Tim Herrs said. “Those are the kinds of rounds you really have to factor in the wind on every shot. Our score might have been higher than we had been shooting, but in those conditions, it was very good. All things considered, I was very proud of the way we played.”
After a pair of mid-round adjustments, Carruthers worked his score down from three over par. Herrs said Carruthers played well down the stretch of the invitational to take the title.
“It was a very up-and-down round for Jaydon,” Herrs said. “He had some good closing holes to get him back. He played really well late at Newton, and he has been playing well this season."
Knowlyn Egan took seventh overall, shooting an 80. Cael Asmann and Ty Johnson finished in a four-way tie for 20th overall with a score of 84. Nate Pierce and Isaak Bowman finished 26th and 29th, respectively. Every Derby player finished under 90 strokes, which aided the total team score.
The consistency has been sharp throughout the top six so far this season and has been a key to their success.
“Everyone is very consistent and has been pushing each other to be better, which is a good problem to have,” Herrs said. “The last two tournaments, everyone has been under 90 strokes, which gives us good fifth and sixth scores, so our total score won’t drop that much.”
Derby is off to a hot start and playing consistent golf. Coach Herrs would like to see each player work on improving the small details to help cut strokes off scores. Herrs wants the squad to work on taking unnecessary strokes off their scores to consistently shoot under 310 as a team, a benchmark to hit to get in the top six at the state tournament.
“I would like to see things continue with the way they are shooting,” Herrs said. “Each guy has a few things to work on. We will take the next few practices and tournaments to make small adjustments.”
NEWTON INVITATIONAL (April 13)
15. Wichita Southeast 387
INDIVIDUAL SCORES (TOP 10 & DERBY SCORES)
1. Jaydon Carruthers (Derby) 73
T2. Maddix Shook (Garden City) 76
T2. Talen Nasone (Wichita East) 76
T2. Grant Waggoner (Maize South) 76
5. Keith Burr (Garden City) 77
6. Trakker French (McPherson) 78
T7. Blaise Hoover (McPherson) 80
T7. Alex Burroughs (Maize South) 80
T7. Britton Ford (Maize South) 80
T7. Knowlyn Egan (Derby) 80
T20. Cael Asmann (Derby) 84
T20. Ty Johnson (Derby) 84
26. Nate Pierce (Derby) 86
29. Isaak Bowman (Derby) 87
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
