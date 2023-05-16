golf

Knowlyn Egan took third at the Class 6A regional tournament on May 15. The Panthers won the tournament for the first time in 21 years.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Three Derby golfers finished inside the top four to lead the Panthers to a Class 6A regional title on May 15. All six golfers finished inside the top 11 at the tournament in Dodge City. The win broke a 21-year regional title drought. 

Jaydon Carruthers took second in a playoff hole but shot a 72 on the afternoon. Carruthers won the AVCTL-I meet on May 8 in a three-hole playoff. The junior has maintained a steady game and is poised to reach the second day of the state tournament for the second consecutive season. 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.