Three Derby golfers finished inside the top four to lead the Panthers to a Class 6A regional title on May 15. All six golfers finished inside the top 11 at the tournament in Dodge City. The win broke a 21-year regional title drought.
Jaydon Carruthers took second in a playoff hole but shot a 72 on the afternoon. Carruthers won the AVCTL-I meet on May 8 in a three-hole playoff. The junior has maintained a steady game and is poised to reach the second day of the state tournament for the second consecutive season.
Knowlyn Egan and Isaak Bowman took third and fourth, respectively. Egan shot a 78 while Bowman was two strokes behind at 80. Nate Pierce and Ty Johnson took eighth and ninth, respectively. Cael Asmann rounded out the Panther score with an 11th-place finish, missing the top 10 but just two strokes. The Panthers won the regional by 24 strokes which will be positive momentum for the team heading into the state tournament.
The full roster qualified for the tournament last season but missed qualifying for the second day. With five of six players returning from the 2022 team, the expectations are high for the squad.
Derby will be playing a familiar course at the state tournament. It will be held at Sand Creek Station in Newton, an annual stop on the regular season circuit. The action for day one tees off on May 22.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (Top-10 and Derby)
T1. Maddix Shook (Garden City) 72
2. Jaydon Carruthers (Derby) 72
3. Knowlyn Egan (Derby) 78
4. Isaak Bowman (Derby) 80
4. Keith Burr (Garden City) 80
4. Keaton Bogner (Dodge City) 80
7. Aiden Robinson (Dodge City) 81
8. Nate Pierce (Derby) 82
10. Grayden Gamblin (Dodge City) 86
11. Cael Asmann (Derby) 88
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
Commented