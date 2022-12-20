all-state teams

Senior running back Dylan Edwards was one of four Derby players to be named to the KSHSAA Class 6A all-state first team. Edwards was named to the first-team all-state list for the second year in a row.

 NATHAN ALSPAW/INFORMER

For the second consecutive season, Derby football received 11 KSHSAA Class 6A all-state selections following the 2022 season.

Seniors Wyatt Jackson, Dylan Edwards, Samuel Same and Miles Wash all received first-team honors.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 



