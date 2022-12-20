For the second consecutive season, Derby football received 11 KSHSAA Class 6A all-state selections following the 2022 season.
Seniors Wyatt Jackson, Dylan Edwards, Samuel Same and Miles Wash all received first-team honors.
Seniors Brock Zerger, Mitchell Johnson, Leshaon Davis, Kade Sheldon and Camden Cooper received honorable mention selections.
Juniors Mason Hopper and Demaria’e Baker were the lone underclassmen to receive honorable mention selections for the Panthers.
Edwards, Same and Wash were also named
to the Kansas Football Coaches Association’s Class 6A all-state team. Edwards was listed in the top 13 across all classes.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Joe Schartz, Manhattan
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback
Keenan Shartz, SR, Manhattan
Running Back
Dylan Edwards, SR, Derby
LJ Phillips, SR, Wichita
Northwest; Grant Stubblefield, SR, BV Northwest
Wide Receiver
A’Quan Dunbar, SR, SM South
Marcus White, JR, Wichita East
Tight End
Cade Watson, SR, Lawrence
Offensive Line
Dylan Birge, SR, Olathe West
Calvin Clements, SR, Lawrence Free State
Wyatt Jackson, SR, Derby
Evan Norris, SR, Gardner-Edgerton
Terrance Saunders, SR, BV West
Flex
Malik O’Atis, SR, SM Northwest
At-Large
Dawson Kindler, JR, Gardner-Edgerton
Kicker
Dayton Smoot, SR, Washburn Rural
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Aidan Behymer, SR, BV Northwest
Lucas Conover, SR, Olathe Northwest
Kelonnie Patterson, SR, Manhattan
Caden Ross, SR, Wichita Northwest
Linebacker
Zach Darche, SR, BV West
Jaxon Vikander, SR, Manhattan
Miles Wash, SR, Derby
Ty Weber, SR, Washburn Rural
Secondary
Michael Boganowski, JR, Junction City
Joshua Parrish, SR, Olathe North
Brandon Roupsouay, SR, Olathe West
Flex
Jordan Allen, SR, Olathe South
At-Large
Samuel Same, SR, Derby
Punter
Mason McGavran, SR, Olathe West
Returner
Max Standard, JR, Manhattan
DERBY HONORABLE MENTION SELECTIONS
Mason Hopper, JR
Leshaon Davis, SR
Mitchell Johnson, SR
Demaria’e Baker, JR
Kade Sheldon, SR
Brock Zerger, SR
Camden Cooper, SR
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
sports@derbyinformer.com
