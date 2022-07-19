Derby football wrapped up the summer with the Mill Valley seven-on-seven tournament that featured competition from the Kansas City area on July 15-16. The Panthers took second in the high-caliber tournament.
Head coach Brandon Clark said the coaching staff was very excited about the way the team competed in the tournament.
“I thought we got better throughout the tournament,” Clark said. “This is our bigger summer tournament; it is a lot more intense with a lot of good teams. We had some kids step up, gain some confidence and overall, it was just very good for our team.”
The quarterbacks, receivers, running backs, linebackers and secondary got an opportunity to compete against some of the top talent in the Kansas City area in the last week of high school tournaments before KSHAA guidelines limit practice time until August.
Clark said the defense started slow, but the unit stepped up and carried Derby through a few games. The defense has a ton of returning talent but showed a lot of improvement at the tournament.
Offensively, the Panthers were solid throughout the tournament and saw some players step up. Seven-on-seven football forces the offense to rely on the passing game, which helps build familiarity with the wide receivers and quarterback. Wide receivers Colten Ruedy, Caleb Brown and Nathan Kenner were the primary benefactors of the tournament and got a chance to get reps with quarterbacks Brock Zerger and Braxton Clark.
Running back Derek Hubbard also got a lot of extra attention, and the junior running back displayed improvement in catching the ball at the tournament.
“[Hubbard] knew he had to work on his catching ability, and he has really stepped up his game,” Clark said. “It was good to see him take over; his leadership was good, and he played really well.”
Dylan Edwards was in Florida representing Derby at the Under Armour Next Future 50 and was the fastest player at the Future 50 camp. The Under Armour All-American is spending time with some of the best high school players in the country ahead of his senior season.
“[Edwards] represented himself and Derby really well there,” Clark said. “He was the fastest guy out of the top 50; that is pretty special.”
The Panthers love to compete and work to win, but according to Clark, there was no expectation in the summer tournament. The main goals were to compete, learn and build chemistry at the tournament. The players spent time together in Kansas City, which Clark saw as a huge benefit for the team.
“The two nights at the hotel we stayed at was huge; our kids had a blast,” Clark said. “They were together all day and all evening going out to eat and having a good time. You could tell it helped our team’s chemistry. It was already strong, but when we left, it was even stronger.”
As the summer camps and workouts wrapped up, the coaching staff was pleased with the production the Panthers had over the summer. Derby spent the early part of the summer locking down the playbook so that the team can hit the ground running when the season starts by working on technique. At this point of the year, the Panthers will spend a majority of time in the weight room building strength for the upcoming season.
“I thought our kids progressed really well in the summer,” Clark said. “Our kids definitely improved this last month, and we are going to use this next month to build more chemistry and get stronger, so we will be ready to go when the season starts.”
