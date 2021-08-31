The 2021 football season kicked off with a celebration of the new Panther Stadium during Derby Night Lights on Aug. 26. Derby High School football completed one of its final full-pad scrimmages before the start of the season.
For head coach Brandon Clark, the highlight of the night was seeing the improvement of the defense on display for the fans.
“I thought our defense made a lot of improvements and showed it at Derby Night Lights,” Clark said.
As it stands right now, the Panther defense will not have any live-action until facing Newton on Sept. 10. Of course, it is only a week away, but the open week one could have ramifications on home-field advantage in the postseason.
The Panthers had a home and home scheduled for 2020-21 against Newcastle out of Oklahoma, but the first game was canceled due to COVID. Newcastle changed plans and scheduled a new game for this season.
Unfortunately for the reigning three-time 6A state champions, week one remains an open week. After failed conversations with other schools, the deadline to find an opponent is rapidly approaching.
Without a game to prepare for, the biggest thing that Clark is emphasizing is getting players in shape for the season and providing teaching opportunities to build experience.
“This week, we will have to work on getting in better condition if we don’t have a game on Friday,” Clark said. “We are going to have to run a lot of scenarios with our team. Game-like situations to replace the learning that we would get from a game against another opponent.”
The Panthers are still hopeful that a week one opponent will come forward, and the program has expressed that traveling would not be an issue. As of Aug. 26, Derby is still in contact with a few schools to line up a last-minute matchup. The Panthers are watching any matchup available due to COVID-19 cancellations and are still hoping that an opponent will come forward for week one.
