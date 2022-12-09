A stout defense led the way for Derby in the 55-48 win over Andover Central on Dec. 9. The Panthers improved to 2-0 on the season, facing teams ranked inside the top ten of their respective classes.
The Panthers have shown an ability to lock in late in games early in the season and get the big stops after making crucial shots.
Kaeson Fisher-Brown finished with 23 points, while Dallas Metzger knocked down key threes to total 16 points.
The defense was critical against a team with offensive firepower. Kobe Smith was the primary scorer for Andover Central with 16 points.
Facing a Jaguar team with an active offense, the Panthers were forced to switch between man and zone to avoid getting worn down. It was the first time in the young season that Derby brought out the zone defense but managed to slow down the Jaguars.
“[Zone defense] is something we had been practicing,” head coach Brett Flory said. “It is not something that we have put out yet, but against a team that is good offensively, and it is hard to have a man guarding Kobe [Smith] all night, he can wear someone out, but the zone was good for us.”
Caleb Brown gave Derby key minutes in the win and was crucial in the battle for the boards. Brown came down with several defensive rebounds and a pair of blocks.
“Caleb’s role for us is to be a tremendous defender, rebounder and a physical presence,” Flory said. “He is our strongest dude and really played like a grown man tonight. That is exactly what he needs to do for us to be successful.”
Brown stepped up for Derby after Kaden Franklin was limited with foul trouble and delivered momentous plays, including a blocked shot within the final two minutes of the game.
“Kaden Franklin went down early with a couple of fouls, so I had to step up,” Brown said. “I felt like I was comfortable down there, and I helped the team get the win. I was trying to get those hustle plays, doing whatever the team needed, and it was a great feeling.”
Derby held a 25-21 advantage in the first half despite running into foul trouble early. Three Panthers were tabbed with two fouls each in the first quarter alone. Coach Flory had to adjust his scheme based on the adjusted lineup, and Andover Central was able to battle back into the ballgame.
The Panthers made an adjustment to move the ball on offense to give Fisher-Brown opportunities to score. Fisher-Brown made big plays in the third quarter to quiet a Jaguar comeback attempt. For the second straight game, the Panthers were clutch from the free throw line, with 10 of the 16 points in the fourth quarter coming from the charity stripe.
Derby will host Ark City on Dec. 13 to begin a stretch of three games in five days.
ANDOVER CENTRAL 8 13 14 13 - 48
PANTHERS: Fisher-Brown, 23; Metzger, 16; Ulwelling, 7; Chadwick, 3; Brown, 2; Franklin, 2; Arnet, 2.
JAGUARS: Smith, 16; Perry, 8; Gulley, 6; Newfarmer, 6; Payne, 5; Alsmadi, 5 Brown 2.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
