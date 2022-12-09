basketball

Dallas Metzger shoots the ball in the 55-48 win over Andover Central on Dec. 9.

 COURTESY/JOEL CRAIG

A stout defense led the way for Derby in the 55-48 win over Andover Central on Dec. 9. The Panthers improved to 2-0 on the season, facing teams ranked inside the top ten of their respective classes.

The Panthers have shown an ability to lock in late in games early in the season and get the big stops after making crucial shots.  

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

sports@derbyinformer.com

