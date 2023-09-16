The Derby defense jumped out to a hot start to aid a clicking offense in the 56-14 win over Bishop Carroll on Sept. 15. Derby (2-1, 1-0) has won eight straight over Bishop Carroll (1-2), the largest victory since defeating the Golden Eagles 49-13 in 2016.
The defensive unit held the Golden Eagles to 168 yards and seven first downs. Bishop Carroll went 4-for-14 on third down. The biggest blemish for the Panthers was giving up a touchdown on a third and long situation.
Bishop Carroll scored a 59-yard pass on third and 10 by Jackson King to Van Haneberg early in the second quarter to trail Derby 14-7. The Panthers wouldn’t allow another score until early in the final quarter to make it a 56-14 ballgame.
“Our defense played great; we just had one big play where we missed a lot of tackles,” head coach Brandon Clark said. “That has been our emphasis. Missed tackles have been our Achilles heel the last few weeks; we are just giving up big plays off those missed tackles. We need to clean that up.”
The Golden Eagles struggled to find the run game, with only 11 rushing yards in the game. King went just 8-for-26 for 157 yards and two touchdowns but was flushed out of the pocket several times by a relentless Derby defense.
The Panther defense has been dominant the last two games, led by its pressure up front. A pair leading the charge in the pressure early has been Mason Hopper and Kikoa Indalecio.
“We wanted to speed it up early in the game as a defense,” Hopper said. “It is nice to get that pressure on the quarterback early, and it limits what they can do on third down. It just takes some stress off as a unit.”
Offensively, Derby amassed 523 yards that featured a balance of run and pass plays. Derek Hubbard and Arieus Finley each had three touchdowns. Both backs had a touchdown run of over 50 yards, and Hubbard had one receiving score. The two backs each had over 100-yard games as part of a team total of 332 rushing yards. Finley was the leading rusher with 146 yards.
Braxton Clark went 9-for-13 for 191 yards and three touchdowns. Da’Saahn Brame was the key target, with three receptions for 74 yards and two touchdowns. Clark connected with Brame for a 30-yard touchdown just three plays into the game.
The offense started to click most of the game and built some key momentum through limiting mistakes.
“I feel like we have started to limit our mistakes from the last two games, and it has started to show tonight,” Braxton Clark said. “Our defense played great, and there was a ton of improvement from that side of the ball as well.”
BISHOP CARROLL 0 7 7 0 — 14
DERBY 14 28 14 0 — 56
Q1D: Brame 30-yard pass from Clark (Jesseph kick) 0-7
D: Finley 36-yard run (Jesseph kick) 0-14
Q2B: Haneberg 59-yard pass from King (Haneberg kick) 7-14
D: Finley 13-yard run (Jesseph kick) 7-21
D: Hubbard 5-yard run (Jesseph kick) 7-28
D: Brame 38-yard pass from Clark (Jesseph kick) 7-35
D: Hubbard 51-yard pass from Clark (Jesseph kick) 7-42
Q3D: Hubbard 8-yard run (Jesseph kick) 7-49
D: Finley 50-yard run (Jesseph kick) 7-56
Q4B: Flax 20-yard pass from King (Haneberg kick) 14-56
TEAM TOTALS BCHS DHS
Total Plays 50 54
Total Yards 168 523
Passing Yards 157 191
Rushing Yards 11 332
First Downs 7 21
Third Down Eff. 4-14 (29%) 4-7 (57%)
Fourth Down Eff. - 0-1 (0%)
Turnovers - 2
Fumbles Lost - 2
INTs Thrown - -
Penalties/Yards 4/31 5/30
DERBY STATS
Passing: Clark, 9-13-191-3-0; Dorsey, 0-1-0-0-0
Rushing: Finley, 6-146-3-1; Hubbard, 15-106-2-0; Clark, 8-44-0-0; Morrison, 5-26-0-0; Dorsey, 3-10-0-0
Receiving: Brame, 3-74-2-0; Hubbard, 2-51-1-0; Bledsoe, 1-36-0-0; Ruedy, 2-17-0-0; Lujan, 1-13-0-0
