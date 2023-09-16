derby vs bc

Gavin Pfannenstiel gets a hard tackle in the 56-14 win over Bishop Carroll on September 15. The Panther defense held the Golden Eagles to 168 total yards.

The Derby defense jumped out to a hot start to aid a clicking offense in the 56-14 win over Bishop Carroll on Sept. 15. Derby (2-1, 1-0) has won eight straight over Bishop Carroll (1-2), the largest victory since defeating the Golden Eagles 49-13 in 2016.

The defensive unit held the Golden Eagles to 168 yards and seven first downs. Bishop Carroll went 4-for-14 on third down. The biggest blemish for the Panthers was giving up a touchdown on a third and long situation.

