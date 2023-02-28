Bowling

Mason Blanck placed 15th overall at the regional tournament on Feb. 23. The Panthers will be sending their full varsity roster to state with a runner-up finish.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Derby bowling qualified eight total athletes for the state meet following regionals on Feb. 23.

The boys squad took second overall at the meet, which qualified the entire varsity lineup led by freshman Cash Carns, who took second overall. Morgan Henning and Alexia Milstead qualified for a girls squad that showed fast improvement and narrowly missed out on qualifying the full roster with a fourth overall finish.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.