Derby bowling qualified eight total athletes for the state meet following regionals on Feb. 23.
The boys squad took second overall at the meet, which qualified the entire varsity lineup led by freshman Cash Carns, who took second overall. Morgan Henning and Alexia Milstead qualified for a girls squad that showed fast improvement and narrowly missed out on qualifying the full roster with a fourth overall finish.
The Panthers finished with a team score of 3488, with three bowlers inside the top 10. Garden City dominated the tournament with a team total of 3615 with four bowlers inside the top 10, including meet-winner KJ Burns, who bowled a 751 series.
Carns bowled a 684 series but nearly didn’t make the postseason roster for the Panthers. The freshman was in and out of the varsity lineup throughout the season, and team captain Colby Hedden suggested the roster move to the coaching staff, which paid off.
“We made the change to put Carns in the lineup, and he ended up taking second overall.” head coach Brent Cunningham said. “It sure made the coaching staff look good, but Hedden had the idea. He made the right choice, and we went along with it. It really showed why he is the captain of the team.”
The young guns shined for the Panthers behind Carns. Sophomores Tyler Huffman and Evan Clark placed fourth and ninth overall, respectively. Senior Mason Blanck took 15th with a 613 series. Sophomore Mason Baumgartner took 21st, while Hedden rounded out the group with a 25th-place finish.
“I thought we bowled pretty good as a team,” Cunningham said. “I think we will be well prepared for state.”
The girls squad was just 112 pins shy of sending the entire roster to state but qualified Henning and Milstead with top 15 finishes. Henning will be going to her second state meet after taking fourth overall with a 591 series. Milstead placed 15th overall with a 515 series to clinch her first state appearance.
Lacey Baney and Taylor Truesdale narrowly missed state qualification with 20th and 21st place finishes, respectively. Aleah Jones took 33rd overall with a 455 series, and Dakota Rotramel took 38th. The Lady Panthers made significant strides this season, and with no seniors, there should be some momentum brewing across the roster.
“I was so proud of the girls team,” Cunningham said. “They were really close to qualifying the whole team, and I told them that they should be proud of that. They will all be returning, and they should be prepared for next year.”
As the team prepares for the state meet at North Rock Lanes on March 3, the coaching staff feels Henning has a good shot to win the girls tournament if she can be consistent. On the boys side, consistency in the baker games will be crucial to push the Panthers ahead of the competition.
“I want us to bowl good baker games at state; that is where we have slipped off in years past,” Cunningham said. “Individually, they will be fine; it is just making that turn when it comes to the team games. That is where we need to excel and push through the competition.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
