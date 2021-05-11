While the groundwork was laid the week prior, the DHS baseball team officially claimed the AVCTL-I title with a series sweep of Salina South on May 7.
Derby did it in resounding fashion, too, winning 13-0 and 14-2 to put an exclamation point on the regular season (with the Panthers now off until regional competition)
Controlling its own destiny, both in terms of league and regional seeding, coach Todd Olmstead noted he was pleased with the way his team came out – getting another strong start from Grant Ash in game one.
Ash became the third Derby starter this season to notch a complete game shutout, with a sense of friendly rivalry clearly helping elevate the pitching staff.
“If you’re a competitive person, then you definitely want to throw the one up, and so I think that really has helped us,” Olmstead said. “They all want to; they don’t want to be the one that doesn’t have the good outing.”
Offensively, the Panthers got another balanced performance, as Reid Liston, Coleson Spring, Karson Klima and Luke Westerman all notched RBIs in a five-run fourth inning that sparked the 13-0 victory, while Braden Horn and Kade Snodgrass both tallied doubles in a 10-run inning to close out the 14-2 victory in game two.
Admittedly, Olmstead said he was looking forward to the week off to give his pitchers extra rest, but now he is a little worried about taking the offense out of a routine in the middle of such a hot streak.
Still, regional play should be a good motivator for the Panthers (16-4) as a league title is not the only hardware the teams has its eyes on this season.
“There might be a little lull, but postseason should be the cure for that because it’s different. It’s postseason. It’s do or die, so the focus and the competitiveness should really rise to the top and come out in the kids,” Olmstead said. “It’s great winning the league and everything, but it’s a very small step in the goals that the boys had set at the beginning of the year.”
Regional seedings and assignments will be determined on May 15.
Derby splits at home against Maize
It was a tale of two games for the Panthers in a home series against Maize on May 4, as errors hindered both teams in the doubleheader and allowed them each to record a victory on the day.
“They kind of kicked the ball around in game one and we did the same in game two, and the results were the team that kicked it around didn’t win,” Olmstead said. “Honestly, I’ll take a split, [but] yeah we definitely wanted the sweep because it’s Maize.”
vs. Salina South (May 7)
DERBY 1 0 4 5 3 x x – 13 11 2
SOUTH 0 0 0 0 0 x x – 0 4 4
W: Ash (DRBY)
L: Davidson (STH)
2B: Klima, Syring (DRBY)
RBI: Klima 3, Snodgrass, Syring 2, M. Thatcher 2, Westerman (DRBY)
vs. Salina South (May 7)
DERBY 3 0 1 0 10 x x – 14 11 1
SOUTH 0 0 0 2 0 x x – 2 5 5
W: Olmstead (DRBY)
L: Budke (STH)
2B: B. Horn, Snodgrass 2 (DRBY)
RBI: B. Horn 2, Jenkins, Liston 2, Seager 2, Snodgrass, Syring, Westerman 2 (DRBY); Vaughn (STH)
vs. Maize (May 4)
MZE 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 – 3 6 4
DERBY 2 0 3 0 3 0 x – 8 6 2
W: Johnson (DRBY)
L: Burke (MZE)
2B: Klima, Stewart, Syring (DRBY); Johnson (MZE)
RBI: Klima 2, Stewart, Syring (DRBY); Gustafson (MZE)
vs. Maize (May 4)
MZE 0 0 4 1 2 0 1 – 8 12 4
DERBY 0 1 0 0 3 0 1 – 5 5 4
W: Djurovic (MZE)
L: Jenkins (DRBY)
2B: M Thatcher 2, Westerman (DRBY)
RBI: Liston 2, Thatcher, Westerman (DRBY); Djurovic, Hartman Gulroy 3, Schmidt (MZE)
