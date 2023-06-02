all-avctl-1 team baseball

Kade Sheldon was named to the all-AVCTL-I first team. The senior batted .338 with 25 hits, 23 runs scored and nine stolen bases. 

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Derby baseball received 11 all-league selections after taking fourth at the state tournament. Pitcher Mitchell Johnson was named the AVCTL-I Pitcher of the Year and head coach Todd Olmstead received Coach of the Year honors. Four players, including seniors Johnson and Kade Sheldon, were named to the first team. Juniors Max White and Colton Ruedy also earned first-team honors. Freshmen Hudson Halstead and Rowan Foster received honorable mention selections. Derby finished with a 16-10 record and won the AVCTL-I title, going 9-3 in league play. 

ALL-AVCTL-I BASEBALL SELECTIONS

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.