Derby baseball received 11 all-league selections after taking fourth at the state tournament. Pitcher Mitchell Johnson was named the AVCTL-I Pitcher of the Year and head coach Todd Olmstead received Coach of the Year honors. Four players, including seniors Johnson and Kade Sheldon, were named to the first team. Juniors Max White and Colton Ruedy also earned first-team honors. Freshmen Hudson Halstead and Rowan Foster received honorable mention selections. Derby finished with a 16-10 record and won the AVCTL-I title, going 9-3 in league play.
ALL-AVCTL-I BASEBALL SELECTIONS
Mitchell Johnson, SR, Derby
P: Mitchell Johnson, SR, Derby; Kaden Budke, JR, Salina South; Max White, JR, Derby; Owen Myers, SR, Newton
C: Hunter Higgins, FR, Maize South
1B: Colton Ruedy, JR, Derby
2B: Jaxson Sullivan, JR, Maize South
3B: Kaden Burke, JR, Salina South
SS: Colby Gomez, JR, Newton; Kaden Herbel, SR, Salina South
OF: Kade Sheldon, SR, Derby; Cooper Burke, SR, Maize; Harley Buller, SR, Campus; Owen Myers, SR, Newton
UT: Jacob Vulgamore, SR, Campus
P: Easton Roth, JR, Maize; Weston Fries, SR, Salina South; Hagen Warkins, FR, Campus; Bailey Gassmann, SR, Maize South
C: Ryan Ruggiero, SR, Newton
1B: Ian Baker, JR, Newton
2B: Camden Schroeder, SO, Campus; Cole Bleything, SO, Hutchinson
3B: Justin Zerger, SR, Newton
SS: Jack Martens, JR, Maize South
OF: Caden Riojas, JR, Derby; Brock Ellis, JR, Maize South; Eric Spangler, SR, Campus; Brody Epke, FR, Maize South
UT: Lakin Franz, JR, Hutchinson
P: Cooper Burke, SR, Maize; Lane McEachern, SR, Maize South; Parker Schultz, SR, Newton; Hudson Halstead, FR, Derby; Justin Stephens, SR, Maize; Davin Hinote, JR, Maize; Jace Humphrey, SO, Salina South; Jack Davis, SO, Hutchinson
C: Braden Horn, SR, Derby; Sam Soderstorm, SO, Maize; Grady Clements, SO, Campus
1B: Parker Meirowsky, FR, Maize
2B: Dellen Claassen, JR, Newton; Brady Howard, JR, Salina South; Rowan Foster, FR, Derby
3B: Tate McNew, SO, Maize South; Aiden Doty, SR, Maize
SS: Hagen Warkins, FR, Campus
OF: Layne Sweat, SR, Derby; Isaac Klug, SR, Newton; Micheal Seirer, JR, Newton; Justin Stephens, SR, Maize; Payton Akers, SR, Maize South
UT: Kameron Jaso, SR, Maize
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
