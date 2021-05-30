It might not have been the ending the team was hoping for, but the 2021 Derby baseball team did something few have done before.
With a 9-2 win over Manhattan on May 29 in Fort Scott, the Panthers claimed a third-place trophy – something they had not been able to do previously in their current string of appearances at the 6A state tournament.
Facing Gardner-Edgerton in the state semifinals, Derby built up a 3-1 lead in the game. However, the Trailblazers’ five-run fifth inning and a momentum-ending infield fly (minimizing a bases-loaded rally in the top of the seventh) kept the Panthers from playing for a state title, falling 6-4.
After that game, though, the Panthers made it clear they would not be denied a state trophy.
“Losing that game, there was really nothing that was gonna stop us from getting third place,” said senior Kade Snodgrass. “Coming off that loss, there was no way we were losing again.”
“I think the only thing worse than losing that [Gardner-Edgerton] game, that would even come close, would be ending the season with a loss – which is something we never wanna do,” said senior Coleson Syring. “I think that just helped motivate us.”
Snodgrass, Syring and Reid Liston were all part of the state roster for the last Derby team that qualified to play in a trophy game. That contest didn’t happen, so the seniors made the most of this year’s opportunity – helping fuel the Panthers to an early lead they would not relinquish against Manhattan.
While the Panthers were able to get some leadoff runners on in their semifinal game, getting RBIs from Saben Seager and Mercer Thatcher, the team took it up a notch against the Indians.
To start, Luke Westerman drew a leadoff walk in the first inning and came around to score, staking Derby to a 1-0 lead. A Tanner Knox sacrifice fly and two-RBI double from Snodgrass than made it 4-0 in the second inning, with the seniors – the latter in particular – continuing to set the tone for the team offensively.
“Snodgrass has been our catalyst. We’ve talked plenty about when we goes, we go as a team,” said coach Todd Olmstead. “I know after his first at-bat, the way he was swinging at those pitches, that we were going to be just fine.”
Karson Klima and Syring added RBI singles in the next two innings, while pinch runner Grant Ash also scored on a wild pitch to push the Panther lead to 9-0 through four innings.
Manhattan loaded the bases in the first inning to threaten, but the Indians would not actually score until the fifth inning. Panther starter Mitchell Johnson quickly settled in, striking out the next five batters after that bases-loaded jam.
“I’m not sure he was really fully warmed up when he came out that first inning,” Olmstead said. “He’s been really good for us all year, so I had a lot of confidence not to worry with him.”
Having a substantial lead early, Olmstead was pretty confident in Derby’s chances and was able to work in nearly everyone on the team’s roster through the final game.
The Indians added two runs on sacrifice flies in the fifth and sixth innings, but the game was all but over at that point.
Following the semifinal contest, Olmstead told his team to use the sting of that loss and remember that it still had a chance to leave the state tournament with a positive feeling. Derby (20-5) accomplished its mission in that sense.
A 3-2 win over Blue Valley West on the first day of the tournament secured Derby’s spot in the trophy round. That was a big deal to the players and helped give the Panthers that happy ending – one Olmstead will not soon forget with this group.
“We’ve gone to state a bunch of years in a row, but it seems like the teams always lose in the first round, so I think it was a big thing that we won the first round game and got to the semifinals because not a lot of past teams have done that,” Liston said.
“These guys loved coming out here, playing and being with each other, and life was great at practice and in games,” Olmstead said. “I’m going to miss the heck out of them. They’re just tremendous. I love these kids to death.”
vs. Manhattan (May 29)
MNHT 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 – 2 4 4
DERBY 1 3 3 2 0 0 x – 9 6 1
W: Johnson (DRBY)
L: Gagnon (MNHT)
2B: Snodgrass (DRBY)
RBI: Klima 2, Knox, Snodgrass 2, Syring, M. Thatcher (DRBY); Dinkel (MNHT)
vs. Gardner-Edgerton (May 29)
DERBY 0 0 1 1 1 0 1 – 4 4 2
GE 0 1 0 0 5 0 x – 6 5 2
W: Sanford (GE)
L: Ash (DRBY)
2B: Braden Horn (DRBY)
RBI: Seager, M. Thatcher (DRBY); McClure 2, Williams, Buie, McMilan (GE)
vs. Blue Valley West (May 28)
BVW 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 – 2 4 0
DERBY 0 0 0 1 1 1 x – 3 9 1
W: Seager (DRBY)
L: Sawyer (BVW)
3B: Snodgrass (DRBY)
RBI: Klima, M. Thatcher, Westerman (DRBY); Nichols (BVW)
