Several Derby alums are continuing their athletic careers at colleges throughout the nation. As the fall sports wrap up and the winter seasons begin, it is a fitting time to check in on just a handful of the several former Panthers producing at the next level.
Sydney Nilles, University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, basketball
Nilles transferred from Newman to the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs in June. Nilles started in the first six games of the season and led the team in three-point percentage, shooting 42 percent from three. She has averaged 4.8 points per game in the young season, with a season- high of 13 points against Wayland Baptist on Nov. 25.
Tatum Boettjer, Barton Community College, volleyball/basketball
Boettjer appeared in 18 matches as a freshman for the Cougars in the volleyball season. In the fall, she had 51 kills in 34 total sets and earned three starts. Boettjer immediately returned to the court and played in nine of the opening 10 basketball games this season. On Nov. 30, she scored a season-high seven points against Independence Community College.
Bryce Westmoreland, Fort Hays State University, wrestling
Westmoreland is one of three Derby alums in the Fort Hays State wrestling program. He redshirted last season after signing with the Tigers from Pratt Community College. At Pratt, Westmoreland was a two-time NJCAA state qualifier at 197 pounds. Westmoreland has slimmed down to compete at 184 pounds for the Tigers and has wrestled in four of five events to start the year.
Cayden Brown, MidAmerica Nazarene University, football/ baseball
As a freshman, Brown was a consistent player in the Pioneer lineup
at wide receiver in the 2022 football season. In 10 games, Brown had 29 receptions for 325 yards and two touchdowns. Brown also threw a seven-yard touchdown pass in his lone passing attempt of the year. MidAmerica Nazarene went 7-4 on the season. Brown will have some time to prepare for the baseball season, which begins at the start of the new year.
Bryant Mocaby, Bethel College, basketball
Mocaby leads the team in scoring and averages 12.8 points per game through the first eight games of the 2022-23 season for the Threshers. The 6’5” forward is also third on the team in total rebounds. Mocaby and fellow alumni Nick Bonner are teammates once again in North Newton and are looking to build off a KCAC championship game and round 16 appearance in the NAIA National Tournament last year.
Will McCabe, Barton Community College, swimming
McCabe took home multiple first-place finishes in four of the first five meets of the year. He won the 200-yard IM in his Barton debut. McCabe continued his hot start with three gold medals at the dual at Midland University on Oct 15. In the Kansas Collegiate Showdown on Oct. 29, McCabe won the 100-yard freestyle, 200-yard IM, 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard breaststroke. McCabe is joined by Derby alums Zach McNutt, Isaac Meek, Heath Nickel and Brenden Swindle in the Barton swim program.
Triston Wills, University of Arkansas-Little Rock, wrestling
After finishing the 2022 season with a 14-13 overall record and a third- place finish at the Pac-12 championships, Wills is determined to make a
run at the Pac-12 title. Wills has had some early success in the season and will be a crucial returner for the Trojans. Wills began the season ranked 22nd overall at 174 pounds in the Flowrestling preseason poll.
Tor’e Alford, Glenville State University, basketball
After two years as one of the main contributors at Hutchinson Community College, Alford signed with Glenville State University in West Virginia. Alford has appeared in the first four games this season with two starts. She scored a season-high 10 points on Nov. 13 against Living- stone College. Alford was the assist leader at Hutch and already has seven assists early in the year.
Kennedy Brown, Duke University, basketball
Brown has been a consistent player early in the season for Duke after transferring from Oregon State after last season. She scored 13 points in her Blue Devils debut on Nov. 7 and scored eight points, with two blocks, in a 54-41 win over her former school on Nov. 27.
Jacob Karsak, Southwestern Oklahoma State University, football
As a tight end for Southwestern Oklahoma State, Karsak had 18 receptions in 11 games for 145 yards and four touchdowns. The Bulldogs went 4-7 on the year, including a 41-28 win over Derby alum Dax Benway and Northwestern Oklahoma State on Nov. 12. Karsak had a 25-yard touchdown reception in the win.
Dax Benway, Northwestern Oklahoma State University, football
Benway appeared in 10 games for the Rangers and finished 2022 with 29 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble. He had a season-high eight tackles on Sept. 24 against East Central. Benway has become a key piece for the Ranger defense.
Cason Lindsey & Cade Lindsey, Fort Hays State University, wrestling
Brothers Cade and Cason Lindsey have reunited at Fort Hays
State this season. Cason is entering his sophomore season after a promising freshman campaign, going 21-17 overall at 149 pounds. This season, Cason has bumped up to wrestling at 157 pounds. Cade joined the Tigers from Oklahoma State this season after going 10-2 in two seasons with the Cowboys. Cade is wrestling at 174 pounds for the Tigers. The brothers placed in their respective weight classes at the Dakota Wesleyan Open
on Nov. 12. Cade placed fourth while Cade took sixth. On Nov. 19, the duo placed again. Wrestling unattached, Cason took runner-up at 157, and Cade placed sixth.
Commented