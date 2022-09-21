Palivan

Senior Chloe Palivan is one of the top varsity players for the Panthers this season and is aiming to qualify for state for the first time in her career.

 COURTESY/JOEL CRAIG

Senior Chloe Palivan has always enjoyed tennis, and it all started at a young age. Growing up she would play with her family and picked it up quickly. She was able to learn from her father, who played tennis at Fresno State and created some sibling competition with her older brother.

She never took it seriously until middle school, and now she has blossomed into one of the top players for the Panthers. Palivan has seen tremendous growth from last season when she was the lone junior on the varsity roster.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.