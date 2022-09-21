Senior Chloe Palivan has always enjoyed tennis, and it all started at a young age. Growing up she would play with her family and picked it up quickly. She was able to learn from her father, who played tennis at Fresno State and created some sibling competition with her older brother.
She never took it seriously until middle school, and now she has blossomed into one of the top players for the Panthers. Palivan has seen tremendous growth from last season when she was the lone junior on the varsity roster.
The senior class helped encourage Palivan, and she said she still has a strong bond with them. She even messaged them for advice heading into the season, which gave her a lot of confidence on how to be a leader to a team full of younger talent.
“We have a great team. I just love them all,” Palivan said. “This year we have a mix-up of all classes, which is new. It is not a bad thing at all; it means we have talent at younger ages too.”
On the court, Palivan said she feels like the season has gone phenomenally better than her junior year and is more confident in using her strengths as a player.
The groundstroke is one of Palivan’s biggest strengths on the court, and she can play the baseline as well.
Opponents better be ready for a wide variety of shots throughout a rally. Palivan keeps her opponents moving all around the court and uses a cut shot to draw them toward the net, which gives her open spots to end a rally.
“One of my favorite shots I have is called a cut shot,” Palivan said. “It is like a slice but on the forehand side, and it drops the ball instead of a high bounce, so it brings my opponent up, and most of the time, they are not expecting it.”
Palivan played singles for the majority of her high school career, but she got to experience doubles at the varsity level this season. Doubles play was a new experience for her, and she said that there were a lot of mental adjustments that come with it, but it also had its benefits.
“Some of the biggest differences are just mental,” Palivan said. “I am so used to being on the court by myself and correcting myself, but when it is with another person, it is like you have that support with you.”
At the rain-shorted tournament in Emporia on Sept. 10, Palivan played with Kylee Cotton, where the duo went 1-2. Palivan was partnered with Chloe Enslinger at the Derby Invitational on Sept. 15, where the pair took third place. According to head coach Dennis Burns, Palivan will likely move back to singles play.
Palivan said she enjoyed the fast pace of doubles but prefers to have the whole court to herself in singles, where she can have more control.
In the last two seasons, Palivan has played in the regional tournament but has not qualified for state. In 2021, she saw lots of improvement but barely missed the state tournament after losing on a tiebreaker. She is aiming to reach state, but regardless of the outcome, she still will carry a love for tennis and hopes to keep playing in the future.
“This year, I am looking to make it to state and see what I can do then,” Palivan said. “I hope to end my career on a win, but even if I don’t, everything that I have gained from this season and this sport, in general, is priceless.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
