Addy Brown and Maryn Archer brought unquestioned talent to Jodie Karsak’s roster.
Along with two transfers and an experienced returning corps, the challenge through eight games has been to find that perfect blend through 32 minutes of basketball.
That plan is beginning to click.
Archer and Brown led Derby (7-1) with 16 and 14 points, respectively, in its 58-24 win against visiting Andover.
Karsak admits it has been a process to concoct different lineups and sets for each rotation, but she credits her girls for working through it collectively.
“We’ve needed everyone to figure out how to play together,” she said. “Those two freshmen are huge, but we needed them to fit with the experience and talent we already had.”
Derryana Cobbins scored 10 points, giving her double digits in all three games since her debut earlier this month.
Derby is reaching another unique setup with its schedule. It will now enter its second stretch of 10-plus days without a game before facing Salina South on Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will then enter the Glacier’s Edge Invitational at Lawrence Free State, giving it four games in the span of five days.
“We’ll do some things to make it competitive, but these kids really do believe in getting better,” Karsak said of buying into practices. “They know they have a high ceiling and we want to continue to close that gap.”
Derby blasts Campus in AVCTL-I road win (Jan. 14)
Opponent aside, Jodie Karsak challenged her players to focus on their own locker room and what it could bring to the floor.
From that brought arguably one of Derby’s most complete efforts of the season.
Maryn Archer scored a game-high 17 points, aiding the Lady Panthers (6-1) to a 63-19 win against the host Colts. The freshman has now reached double figures in five of their seven games. Junior Derryana Cobbins added 11 points to pace Derby.
Derby obliterated an undermanned Campus roster with its defensive pressure, opening up a 26-4, first-quarter lead. Cobbins scored the last seven points of the opening eight minutes.
Its lead blossomed to 35 points, 43-8, at halftime.
“It doesn’t matter who we are playing, we just have to focus on being us and getting better [each day],” Karsak said. “…We want to come out with some swag and be who we are. Our first quarter was some of the best we’ve played this season.”
Plays that took longer to develop or were missed in Derby’s first six games began falling into place.
Karsak commended the hustle of her players on the glass, including a dazzling second-quarter save from junior Katelyn Kennedy that set up freshman Addy Brown at the rim.
As the Lady Panthers coach rotates starting lineups and sees her younger roster in place, she said those are the moments that will set up her team in February and March.
“We could have a different starting lineup every game because of our depth,” she said. “I told them [before the game], ‘when it’s your time to play, go make the most of your minutes.’”
ANDOVER: 5 8 6 5— 24
DERBY: 18 17 17 6— 58
TROJANS: Woolston 11, Ralston 7, Cunningham 4, Forney 2.
LADY PANTHERS: Archer 16, Brown 14, Cobbins 10, Mills 6, Kennedy 4, Schomp 4, Nilles 2, Boettjer 2.
DERBY: 26 17 14 6— 63
CAMPUS: 4 4 7 4— 19
LADY PANTHERS: Archer 17, Cobbins 11, Nilles 9, Brown 9, Schomp 7, Boettjer 6, Mills 4. COLTS: Huggans 8, Tindall 4, Smith 3, Hubbard 2, Hixon 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.