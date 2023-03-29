After graduating from Derby, Sydney Nilles made an immediate impact just up the road at Newman University and was even named the 2021 Newman University Rookie of the Year. After another season with the Jets, Nilles decided to enter the transfer portal looking for a new opportunity, which brought her to the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs.
Entering the transfer portal was a daunting task, and Nilles had to reach out to several schools because of the large number of players in the portal. Luckily, the coaching staff worked with Nilles and made UCCS feel like home.
“The transfer portal is crazy, and I had to reach out to a lot of different schools just because there were so many players in the portal,” Nilles said. “The coaching staff [at UCCS] was helpful, responded back quickly, understood my experi- ences and they really made UCCS feel like home.”
Despite being the new player on the team and after getting used to the altitude, Nilles was able to slide into a starting role for the Mountain Lions as a redshirt sophomore.
Nilles didn’t set any expectations on herself going into the season outside of simply getting better. She came into the year willing to learn the system and show she could make an impact to the team.
“For me, it was just focusing on myself and getting better as a player because I didn’t really know what their expectations were coming in,” Nilles said. “I just came in and did what I was supposed to do and played my style of basketball.”
She had to train her brain and body to adapt to the demands of the season schedule. There was not much time to rest up as she had grown accustomed to because most of the games were on back- to-back nights. The Mountain Lions only had four mid-week games in the season, so Nilles had to be ready to bounce back to play more rapidly.
“I had to train my brain to play back-to-back games instead of playing and resting for a couple days between games,” Nilles said. “In a way, it was nice because you didn’t miss much school, but it was a lot different than I was used to.”
Nilles started all 28 games for the Mountain Lions and was a key piece for the team, leading the team with 36 steals on the year and tallied 46 assists, which was second on the team. She averaged 4.4 points per game with the second most made three-pointers on the Mountain Lions. In a 64-62 loss to Colorado Mesa, Nilles scored a season-high 14 points.
The Mountain Lions went 10-18 on the season, but the squad was mainly filled with underclassmen, with only one senior. The team struggled to build off big wins, winning consecutive games twice in the year.
“Our team was right on that edge of consistency,” Nilles said. “We would have games where we would do well and thought it would be the game that flipped the switch. We were a young team with one senior, so I am confident that we can have more experience next year.”
The team took a couple of weeks off to recover after the season ended, but are right back in the gym getting ready for next season. Nilles is excited about next season and knows the team will have more experience playing together.
“I am excited about this next season,” Nilles said. “I think that we have the potential to do well if we can come together and really just play. I really just want to have fun with it, and I think we will have more experience playing together.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
