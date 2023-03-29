Nilles

Sydney Nilles started all 28 games for the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs last season and was the leader in steals with 36 on the season. She was also second on the team with 46 assists. 

After graduating from Derby, Sydney Nilles made an immediate impact just up the road at Newman University and was even named the 2021 Newman University Rookie of the Year. After another season with the Jets, Nilles decided to enter the transfer portal looking for a new opportunity, which brought her to the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs. 

Entering the transfer portal was a daunting task, and Nilles had to reach out to several schools because of the large number of players in the portal. Luckily, the coaching staff worked with Nilles and made UCCS feel like home. 

