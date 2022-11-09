Nick Bonner

Derby alum Nick Bonner is a junior at Bethel College and has found his role as one who brings energy to the team.

Nick Bonner is a selfless player on the basketball court and does whatever it takes to win. He is not overly concerned about his stat line as long as the team wins. That ‘we over me’ mindset was ingrained in him throughout his time at Derby. 

Once Bonner made his visit to Bethel, he knew he wanted to be a Thresher. He said he loved the campus, coaching staff and the culture around the basketball program. As Bonner developed his skills, he grew into his role on the team. 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.