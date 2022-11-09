Nick Bonner is a selfless player on the basketball court and does whatever it takes to win. He is not overly concerned about his stat line as long as the team wins. That ‘we over me’ mindset was ingrained in him throughout his time at Derby.
Once Bonner made his visit to Bethel, he knew he wanted to be a Thresher. He said he loved the campus, coaching staff and the culture around the basketball program. As Bonner developed his skills, he grew into his role on the team.
In Bonner’s first two years, Bethel had a lot of seniors, and he knew his role was to make shots, be supportive and bring energy off the bench. When he accepted his role on the team, he grew into a stronger player.
Last season, Bonner appeared in 36 games with four starts and averaged 6.8 points per game, 4.3 assists per game and was fifth on the team in steals with 24. Bethel posted a 28-8 record, reached the KCAC championship game and made it to the round of 16 in the NAIA National Tournament.
Now that he is an upperclassman, Bonner said he needs to combine his competitive spirit with a leadership role.
“I’d say my biggest strength is just playing the game of basketball,” Bonner said. “Now that I’m an upperclassman, I need to be more of a scorer and a leader just by doing the right thing, playing hard and living out our culture at Bethel. I know the other basketball stuff comes with it.”
Bonner’s basketball IQ has increased since his days as a Panther. The natural jump from high school to college was a surprise for him, but he used it to build his knowledge of the game. He has also gained experience through playing in big games, which has helped him get better.
“I just had to learn, work hard, and then got experience playing in major games like conference championships and national tournament games,” Bonner said. “I feel like that has brought the best out of me, so that is how I can tell I have gotten better at the game of basketball.”
Bonner said he loved his time at Derby, and one of his favorite moments was senior night because he got to play with his friends in front of a home crowd one last time. He scored 18 points in the game in a 75-67 win over Salina South.
He also gets to share the court with a familiar face. Derby alum Bryant Mocaby transferred in around the time Bonner first came to North Newton. The two have become great friends sharing the court for the Threshers.
The Derby boys basketball program preaches the team-first mentality, which is something that Bonner has taken from current Derby basketball coach Brett Flory.
“I remember Coach Flory was always harping on us on the ‘we over me’ mentality,” Bonner said. “Just walking into the locker room, we saw that message, and we talked a lot about being that team player.”
Bonner added that he took that message to heart and felt it come to fruition when Bethel used that team-first mentality to reach the national tournament.
The biggest aspect of basketball that Flory taught Bonner was mental toughness. This was a lesson that he has used both on the court and in life. As a student-athlete, mental toughness is crucial because of the various responsibilities of college life.
“I feel like the biggest lesson from Coach Flory was just mental toughness,” Bonner said. “Just never letting anything overwhelm you. It is something a lot of college athletes do deal with because you are doing a lot and you don’t see your family as much, so he taught me just to be mentally tough for whatever happens in life.”
