Isaak Bowman is one of two tennis players with state experience coming back to lead a young group on the tennis court for Derby. 

The 2022 boys tennis season ended right where any program would want to end — at the state tournament. Derby was clicking on the court after taking second overall at its regional with a team with three seniors and three juniors. Fast-forward to 2023, and senior Isaak Bowman is the lone returning state qualifier. 

There will be many fresh faces, and familiar ones, in new places for the Panthers this season. David Dunn will be taking over the program after long-time head coach Dennis Burns announced his retirement before the season. Dunn is a Derby alum and played tennis under Burns in his senior season. Assistant coach Mike Jeffrey also coached Dunn before Burns took over. 

