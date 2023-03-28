The 2022 boys tennis season ended right where any program would want to end — at the state tournament. Derby was clicking on the court after taking second overall at its regional with a team with three seniors and three juniors. Fast-forward to 2023, and senior Isaak Bowman is the lone returning state qualifier.
There will be many fresh faces, and familiar ones, in new places for the Panthers this season. David Dunn will be taking over the program after long-time head coach Dennis Burns announced his retirement before the season. Dunn is a Derby alum and played tennis under Burns in his senior season. Assistant coach Mike Jeffrey also coached Dunn before Burns took over.
“It is very cool to be coaching,” Dunn said. “Coach Jeffery coached me my first three years before coach Burns, and as he retired, I got to take over for him. It is pretty neat to continue the tradition; there is a lot of tradition at Derby and it is cool to help grow the program for these guys.”
With only one varsity returner for Dunn, junior Hayden Carrillo, a state qualifier from Dodge City, came to Derby at the right time to help pick up some leadership with Bowman.
“It is going to be way different than last year because I am the only returner from last year,” Bowman said. “But we have [Carrillo] coming in, so it is going to be good because we have a lot of young guys on the team. Having a junior with state experience will be good to have.”
Bowman and Carrillo have been working together throughout practices this season. According to Dunn, the two will likely play singles most of the season but could be paired together midway through the year as a test run for a possible postseason duo. Bowman was a state qualifier in doubles play last season with Scott Simmons, so it will be a new role for him.
“I think [Bowman and Carrillo] are going to really push each other,” Dunn said. “Having those two competing against each other every day makes them better. I am excited to see how they can grow together and take on the leadership role.”
Derby is going to be underclassman heavy, and the competition to
fill out the varsity spots is a tight race. Dunn has seen players like Garrett Haupt, Evan Clark and Hagan Hamblin all make improvements. There have been several players that worked in the offseason, and Dunn is excited to see who shows significant improvement.
“There have been a lot of guys that have been working in the offseason, so I am excited to see how they’ve grown,” Dunn said. “We had a lot of players put in work in the summer, and some would come to the courts after girls practices in the fall to play almost every single day.”
There could be a lot of mixing and matching throughout the season for the Panthers to find the right combinations to fill out the varsity lineup. Seldom will Derby have the same six at the tournaments early in the year.
Regardless of the lineup, Dunn said he would like to see some of the younger athletes make it to state but anticipates his more experienced players to make the jump from just qualifying for state to putting themselves in a position to place.
“We have some young guys that I would like to see qualify for state,” Dunn said. “Then with guys like Bowman and Carrillo, we have the expectation that they are going to get to state; now it is just qualifying for the second day and maybe getting in a position to place.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
