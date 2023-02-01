It has been quite the basketball journey for Kaden Franklin. The 6’6” junior has grown immensely in just three years after being on the B-team in eighth grade. Now, Franklin has emerged as one of the best bigs in the AVCTL-I, leading his team in rebounds (78), blocks (23) and field goal percentage (60%) in the first 12 games of the year. It has been a process for Franklin, but the coaching staff knew he had potential.
“[Franklin] was a kid that had a body for the game and potential but hadn’t had a lot of experience in what he was doing,” head coach Brett Flory said. “Coach Chadd Dunn helped him get better during his freshman year. He had some ups and downs on JV last year, but this summer, he started to figure some things out and has realized that he can be pretty good.”
Franklin’s biggest improvements came in the summer when he worked to develop his body and basketball IQ. He spent hours in the gym and worked with a personal trainer to add muscle to his lengthy frame. On the court, Franklin established himself as a true big on his AAU team, the Wichita Padres, coached by Derby alums Blake Chadwick and Isaac Ray.
“Blake and Isaac taught me a lot,” Franklin said. “They taught me what it took to play at the varsity level. Those guys always had my back no matter what and had confidence in me.”
After a solid summer, both for club and school, Coach Flory saw a giant leap in potential. Through the first half of the season, Flory slotted Franklin into the starting lineup, and he has been a starter and key contributor in every game this season.
Franklin said he was nervous in his first couple of games as a starter, but the belief the coaching staff and his teammates showed in him helped him build confidence.
Physicality has been the biggest key to his success on the court and he prioritized it in the offseason. It has paid dividends in his ability to get to the basket, get rebounds and blocks. Franklin said he would mainly shoot fadeaway shots, but now he’s able to work to the rim against a defender.
Preparation has been a new element of his game that he has embraced. Franklin said watching film and going through the scouting report has helped him a lot to be ready for what his opponent likes to do.
Flory said that Franklin is the first true post player the Panthers have had since 2013, which opens up a lot of options for the Derby offense, along with an ability to score with both hands. Having a player like Franklin who can work inside the paint, dish the ball and clean up the boards is a big advantage that the Panthers have not had for a while.
Defensively, Franklin uses his size to be an intimidating presence under the basket, and he can shut down opposing offenses with blocks and collect key rebounds to limit second-chance points opportunities. He was a true force down low for the Panthers in the Dodge City Tournament of Champions with six blocks in the 58-53 win over Dodge City on Jan. 19 and was the team leader in rebounds throughout the weekend. Franklin was the lone Panther to be named to the all-tournament team.
Franklin has shown loads of potential this season, and the coaching staff is excited to see him continue to develop throughout this season and into his senior year.
“As he continues to get stronger and develop his basketball IQ, he is just going to get better as he continues to play,” coach Flory said. “What is special about Kaden is that he is just scratching the surface of his potential. If he really locks in on what he needs to do to get better between now and next season, it is scary how good he can be.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
Commented