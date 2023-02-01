Kaden Franklin

Kaden Franklin has grown into a primary contributor for the Panthers this season and leads the team in blocks with 23 through 12 games this season.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

It has been quite the basketball journey for Kaden Franklin. The 6’6” junior has grown immensely in just three years after being on the B-team in eighth grade. Now, Franklin has emerged as one of the best bigs in the AVCTL-I, leading his team in rebounds (78), blocks (23) and field goal percentage (60%) in the first 12 games of the year. It has been a process for Franklin, but the coaching staff knew he had potential.

“[Franklin] was a kid that had a body for the game and potential but hadn’t had a lot of experience in what he was doing,” head coach Brett Flory said. “Coach Chadd Dunn helped him get better during his freshman year. He had some ups and downs on JV last year, but this summer, he started to figure some things out and has realized that he can be pretty good.”

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.