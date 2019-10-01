Coach Paul Burke and his players admit it’s hard to argue with a 7-1 record. However, after giving up a goal within the first 10 minutes for the second time, the pursuit of a complete 80 minutes of soccer has kept them hungry.
Derby scored three first-half goals against Valley Center on Tuesday, Sept. 24 before inclement weather led to the game being called at halftime.
It picked up its first league win on Thursday, Sept. 26 after senior Saul Munoz scored three goals in its 4-1 win against Maize.
“The word we talked about against Valley Center was consistency,” Burke said. “We were very consistent in that game and weren’t at all to start against Maize … Second half, we put our foot on the gas and they couldn’t get out of the back.”
It was Munoz’s second hat trick after also getting one against Wichita Trinity in a 3-0 win on Sept. 2. He also matched the most goals scored by any player last fall and has a new career high (11).
The senior forward fought through tight gaps from the Maize defense and slipped his second goal through a small crack past the outstretched arms of its goalie.
“I don’t even think about [what’s there] and I just have fun with it,” Munoz said whether it’s an open net or a tight shot. “It all comes naturally for me.”
Burke said he also credits senior forward Michael Self for creating havoc offensively, allowing his teammates to break through an aggressive Maize defense.
Self and senior midfielder Omar Vielmas have two goals apiece this fall.
“From first half to the second half, Mike Self played amazing,” Burke said. “We challenged him at halftime and mentioned it’s not all about scoring goals. There are a lot of pieces that go into somebody scoring … Holding up the play and moving those center backs around.”
Sophomore Andy Denesongkham (3’) and junior Keagan Kawahara (20’) scored their first varsity goals against Valley Center. Munoz (17’) also added a score in the road win.
AT VALLEY CENTER (SEPT. 24)
VACE: 0 X – 0
DRBY: 3 X – 0
D: Denesongkham, from Munoz (3’)
D: Munoz (17’)
D: Kawahara (20’)
VS. MAIZE (SEPT. 26)
DRBY: 1 3 – 4
MAIZE: 1 0 – 1
M: Goal (5’)
D: Vielmas, PK (21’)
D: Munoz (42’)
D: Munoz (59’)
D: Munoz (60’)
