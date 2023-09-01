Missed opportunities were the theme for Derby in the 33-19 loss to Manhattan on Sept. 1. Mistakes in all phases of the game were magnified against the reigning Class 6A champs.
“We just played sloppy,” head coach Brandon Clark said. “But sloppy is correctable, and we know we weren’t close to how we know we could play.”
The Panther offense put together a pair of touchdown drives with two passing touchdowns by Braxton Clark. Derek Hubbard and Da’Saahn Brame were the benefactors, but Colton Ruedy was the top receiver with eight catches for 95 yards. Clark finished going 18-for-25 for 221 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. That was the bulk of the 279 total yards of offense put up by the Panthers.
Derby struggled to develop any momentum in the run game, with zero rushing touchdowns and just 58 yards on the ground. Hubbard was the leading rusher with 43 yards. The Indians were in the Panther backfield early and often all game, forcing Derby ball carriers to the outside where Manhattan reinforcements were ready. Blocking was the biggest facet exposed in the opening game against a talented opponent.
“Offensively, we just have to get better on the offensive line and blocking as a whole,” Clark said. “We struggled to develop a run game because Manhattan was getting in the backfield. We have to be a lot better at blocking all the way around.”
Missed connections also hampered the Panther offense. In the opening drive of the second half, the Panthers pieced together a strong drive, but it ended on a dropped pass in the end zone on fourth down by Brame, which could have sparked some momentum. Brame did bounce back from the missed opportunity to snag a 23-yard touchdown on the next drive to pull the Panthers within seven at 19-12.
The 90-yard kickoff return by Derek Hubbard was the highlight of the night on special teams, as the field goal unit missed two extra points.
“We missed a touchdown in the end zone, we had a miscommunication on offense, which resulted in a sack, and we missed two PATs,” coach Clark said. “…The bottomline is that we just did not play well, but we were in the ballgame until the end.”
The Panther defense gave up two touchdown runs on third down situations, including a 65-yard run by Carter Aslin in the final three minutes of the final quarter on third and 14 to give Manhattan a 33-19 lead. Charles Morgan also scored three touchdowns. Morgan broke free for a 55-yard run and scored on a 34-yard touchdown pass with 15 seconds left in the first half to give Manhattan a 19-6 lead at halftime. Missed tackles were the culprit for the Panthers throughout the game, as the Indians accumulated 447 yards of offense.
“I think it came down to missing our tackles,” Britton Pascual said. “We were fast enough to get there. We just couldn’t fully wrap up.”
“Defensively, we missed a lot of tackles,” Clark said. “That is correctable, and we are going to work on it. Our defense is fine. If we stay healthy and believe in each other, we will be fine.”
The biggest benefit ahead of the Panthers is that there is plenty of season remaining, and the mistakes can be corrected. The team will dive into the film and make adjustments to limit making the same mistakes.
“The good thing is that it is week one, and we are going to get better,” Clark said. “I believe in these kids, and they believe in each other, so it is going to be a fun ride. They hate to lose, but they know their potential, and they are going to work to get better.”
DERBY 0 6 6 7 — 19
MANHATTAN 0 19 0 14 — 33
Q2 M: Vikander 35-yard field goal 0-3
M: Clark sacked for safety 0-5
M: Morgan 55-yard run (Vikander kick) 0-12
D: Hubbard 90-yard kickoff return (PAT NO GOOD) 6-12
M: Morgan 34-yard pass from Aslin (Vikander kick) 6-19
Q3D: Brame 23-yard pass from Clark (PAT NO GOOD) 12-19
Q4M: Morgan 3-yard rush (Vikander kick) 12-26
D: Hubbard 23-yard pass from Clark (Jesseph kick) 19-26
M: Carter Aslin 66-yard run (Vikander kick) 19-33
TEAM TOTALS DHS MHS
Total Plays 53 62
Total Yards 279 447
Passing Yards 221 157
Rushing Yards 58 290
First Downs 16 18
Third Down Eff. 3-7 (43%) 6-14 (43%)
Fourth Down Eff. 0-2 (0%) 3-3 (100%)
Turnovers 1 -
Fumbles Lost - -
INTs Thrown 1 -
Penalties/Yards 4/15 -
DERBY STATS
Passing: Clark, 18-25-221-2-1
Rushing: Hubbard, 13-42-0-0; Finley, 2-24-0-0; Clark, 10-(-9)-0-0
Receiving: Ruedy, 8-95-0-0; Brame, 4-66-1-0; Bledsoe, 3-34-0-0; Hubbard, 1-22-1-0; Lujan, 1-3-0-0; Finley, 1-1-0-0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.