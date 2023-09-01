manhattan 2

Braxton Clark baits the oncoming Manhattan rush before handing the ball to Derek Hubbard. The Panthers were held to 279 total yards and 58 yards rushing. 

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Missed opportunities were the theme for Derby in the 33-19 loss to Manhattan on Sept. 1. Mistakes in all phases of the game were magnified against the reigning Class 6A champs.

“We just played sloppy,” head coach Brandon Clark said. “But sloppy is correctable, and we know we weren’t close to how we know we could play.” 

