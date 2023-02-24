The Panthers had two opportunities to get the game-tying three in a 51-48 loss to Maize in the regular season finale on Feb. 24. Derby struggled to match the early intensity of the Eagles following a win over Hutchinson on Feb. 21.
We did a good job getting ourselves back in it late in the game, but the reality of it is that we didn’t deserve to win,” Brett Flory said. “[Maize] outplayed us the majority of the game."
It was a sluggish start across the board for the Panthers as Maize jumped out to an early lead. Derby managed to keep pace with the Eagles but never could generate a momentum-shifting run.
After trailing 22-21 at the break, the Panthers started to build some offense with a quick 4-0 run at the end of the third quarter to trail 35-33. The Eagles halted a promising Panther run by outscoring the Panthers 8-1 in the opening two minutes of the final quarter.
Derby bounced back to pull within four at 45-41 with a put-back layup by Jack Ulwelling.
“It took us a while to get back into it,” Ulwelling said. “They punched us first, and we didn’t really get it going until late in the fourth quarter.”
Dallas Metzger pulled the Panthers within three at 51-48 with 20 seconds to go, but Derby couldn’t make a pair of game-tying opportunities.
Kaden Franklin led all scorers with 18 points. Kaeson Fisher-Brown tallied 17 points with an 11-point second half.
The Panthers will slip to the five-seed in the Class 6A West regional standings.
“There is no reason why we can’t get to where we want to go still,” Flory said. ‘But we didn’t help our cause.”
Derby will host its first postseason game on Feb. 28.
EAGLES: Booth, 15; Hanna, 12; Williams, 9; Myovela, 7; Stephens, 3; Grill, 3; Sharp, 2.
PANTHERS: Franklin, 18; Fisher-Brown, 17; Metzger, 8; Anderson, 2; Ulwelling, 2; Brown, 1.
