Maize

Dallas Metzger attempts a shot in the 51-48 loss to Maize on Feb. 24

 COURTESY/JOEL CRAIG

The Panthers had two opportunities to get the game-tying three in a 51-48 loss to Maize in the regular season finale on Feb. 24. Derby struggled to match the early intensity of the Eagles following a win over Hutchinson on Feb. 21.

We did a good job getting ourselves back in it late in the game, but the reality of it is that we didn’t deserve to win,” Brett Flory said. “[Maize] outplayed us the majority of the game." 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.