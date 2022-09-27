Minnis derby golf

Hannah Minnis tied for 10th overall at the Maize South Tournament on Sept. 22. Minnis has been the top placer for the Panthers in their first six competitions this season.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Girls golf wrapped up a stretch of three tournaments in eight days and is looking ahead to the postseason in the final weeks of the regular season.

Hannah Minnis and Addison Oetken were the only two golfers to represent Derby in Salina on Sept. 19, as Katy Johnson and Charli Drum were out due to illness.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.