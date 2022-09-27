Girls golf wrapped up a stretch of three tournaments in eight days and is looking ahead to the postseason in the final weeks of the regular season.
Hannah Minnis and Addison Oetken were the only two golfers to represent Derby in Salina on Sept. 19, as Katy Johnson and Charli Drum were out due to illness.
According to head coach Tim Herrs, Minnis recorded the best 18-hole score in her high school career after shooting a 94, which was tied for 17th overall. Oetken was one of four freshmen to participate in the tournament and gained some crucial experience. She shot a 136 to place 58th overall.
The Panthers were able to take the full roster to the Maize South Tournament on Sept. 22 and saw loads of improvement from everyone. It was a nice change of pace for all as the weather dipped significantly, and Herrs said it finally started to feel like fall, which was beneficial for the athletes.
Minnis continued her consistent play and tied for 10th overall after shooting a 47. She has been the top finisher for the Panthers in all six competitions this season, with four finishes inside the top 10.
Consistency has been key for Minnis this season, and Herrs has seen the development from the junior. Minnis had three crucial pars throughout the day, including the final hole, to maintain a top-10 finish.
“She has just been consistent,” Herrs said. “She still has a few shots where she doesn’t make good contact, and it can cost her, but she is getting her score down. She is just so consistent, which is why she has been around a medaling score the entire year.”
Herrs said Johnson got back to form at the Maize South Tournament with an 18th-overall finish, shooting a 51. Johnson had a triple bogey on a par three, but Herrs said she recovered and felt encouraged by her overall afternoon. The hole was a challenge for all players, with an average score of 7.2 on the hole.
“Outside of her first hole, Katy played really well the rest of the day,” Herrs said. “It was good for her to get back the way she expects to play.”
Oetken and Drum improved with 32nd and 42nd overall finishes, respectively. Herrs said the two underclassmen have been improving every day and are getting a feel for the expectations of varsity golf.
The Panthers will play in the Hutchinson Invitational before heading into postseason play, beginning with the AVCTL-I Tournament on Oct. 4. Derby will stick with its lineup of four heading into regionals on Oct. 10.
Herrs is hoping to see Minnis and Johnson make a push for state qualification and his younger golfers build more experience for next season.
“I want Hannah to keep playing the way she has and Katy to get back what she normally does,” Herrs said. “If they do that, they should qualify for state. For the other two, I want them to get experience that will pay off next year.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.