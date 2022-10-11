Minnis

Hannah Minnis

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Derby girl’s golf qualified two players for the state tournament on Oct. 10. Junior Hannah Minnis and senior Katy Johnson finished inside the top ten at the regional meet in Garden City. 

Minnis led the Panthers with a fourth-place finish shooting a 96 on the afternoon. Johnson was just three shots behind, placing sixth overall with a score of 99. 

johnson

Katy Johnson
Oetken

Addison Oetken
Drum

Charli Drum

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.