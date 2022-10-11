Derby girl’s golf qualified two players for the state tournament on Oct. 10. Junior Hannah Minnis and senior Katy Johnson finished inside the top ten at the regional meet in Garden City.
Minnis led the Panthers with a fourth-place finish shooting a 96 on the afternoon. Johnson was just three shots behind, placing sixth overall with a score of 99.
“I expected them to play as they did at the tournament,” head coach Tim Herrs said. “Katy had a rough four holes, but she didn’t let it get to her, which was nice to see and Hannah played very well.”
The two underclassmen on the team showed improvement and will bring some momentum into next season freshman Addison Oetken placed 30th with a score of 136, and sophomore Charli Drum shot a 144 to take 36th overall.
The Panthers placed fifth at regional with only four players on the roster, two less than the maximum allowed.
“You could see the improvement that Addison and Charli made over the course of the season," Herrs said. "That was a difficult course we played, so they had to really hang in there and deal with some adversity. I was just really proud of that.”
Johnson will be competing at the state tournament for the fourth year in a row. Minnis has led the Panthers all season and is making her second appearance at the state tournament. Johnson made the cut for the second day of the tournament last season, and Minnis will be aiming for the same after being just a few shots away from the cut in 2021.
The Panthers will use the last week of practice to iron out aspects of their game for the state tournament.
“We’ll work on things specific to their game this week, Herrs said. “Both want to make it to day two; that is a big accomplishment, so we are just trying to put together a game plan to make that happen.”
The two-day tournament is scheduled to take place from Oct. 17-18 at the Salina Municipal Golf Course.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.