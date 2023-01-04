Derby linebacker Miles Wash was selected to the 50th annual Shine Bowl roster on Jan 1. Wash was a two-year starter for the Panthers and was named as the AVCTL-I defensive MVP after the 2022 season. The Southern Illinois University football commit had 288 career tackles at Derby with seven sacks, 20 tackles for loss, three interceptions and four forced fumbles with a recovery. Wash was the leading tackler for the Panthers, finishing with 145 on the season.
“It is a huge honor,” Wash said. “I got to watch Dylan Edwards do his thing in the Under Armour All-American game, and I get to compete in the Shrine Bowl. It is an amazing opportunity, and it feels great to receive the honor.”
