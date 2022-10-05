Megan Davison, now Hill, was always a standout player for the Panthers. Hill’s determination to give 100 percent in everything she did fit the Derby standard and put her in a position to thrive in her career.
Whether it was basketball, volleyball or softball, Hill earned accolades in every sport as a Panther. Hill was named the DHS Athlete of the year in 2003 and a multi-year letter winner in all three sports she played.
“In all three of the sports I played, we had very talented rosters, so it was enjoyable to play with people I had good connections with,” Hill said. “Most of us played a second sport together, so we just had really good chemistry.”
Heading into her freshman year at Derby, she believed that she could compete with anyone, and she was able to earn a varsity spot. That determination stuck with her as she progressed in her career.
Hill originally wanted to play basketball in college but saw an opportunity to play softball at Emporia State. When she arrived on campus, she knew she would have to work hard to earn a starting spot and set her eyes on winning the spot from a junior.
“There was a transfer from Johnson County Community College who was in her first year at Emporia, so my first day on the field there, I set a goal to beat her for that starting spot,” Hills said. “I just had the mentality I was going to beat that junior, and I did whatever it took to get better.”
From spending time after practice focusing on her game and hitting the weight room, Hill took the starting spot at third base and hit the ground running.
In her freshman season, she was a second-team MIAA third baseman and set a school record with 48 RBIs – her first of many records as a Hornet. In her sophomore year, she earned first-team MIAA and All-Region selections at third base and set single-season records in hits, RBIs and doubles. But her best seasons were yet to come.
Hill said she had fantastic coaches at Emporia State in Stacy Gemeinhardt-Celser, who recruited her to Kristi Bredbenner, who came in during Hill’s junior season. Bredbrenner is now the head softball coach at Wichita State, and Hill said she had her best seasons at the plate with tutelage from Bredbenner.
The power started to come into play in that season. Hill had never hit a home run until coming to Emporia State, and in her junior season, she set a school and conference record with 23 home runs and had 73 RBIs, which was also a school record.
In her final season, Hill was named an All-American and the Regional Player of the Year. Hill made her mark on the school and holds the MIAA career record in home runs (52), RBIs (213) and hits (311).
Hill always wanted to be involved in the sports world and jumped right into coaching when she was playing at Emporia State. As a sophomore she coached a club team in Wichita and never stopped.
She started a club softball program in Wichita. She had a couple of stops at the high school level, including her alma mater, before getting an opportunity as the head coach at Northern Oklahoma College in Enid.
One of Hill’s strengths as a coach has been the ability to use what she has learned from other coaches and add it to her coaching style. She even took some tips from her coaches at Derby. She got to talk with her old basketball coach Bill Shaw when the two were teachers at El Dorado High School.
“My basketball coach was Bill Shaw, and I got to work with him, and it was a neat opportunity to pick his brain and talk sports,” Hill said. “I have implemented a lot of things that I learned from the coaches I’ve had.”
Hill was on the coaching staff at Derby for a season alongside current Friends University softball head coach Suzanne Unruh and current Derby head softball coach Christy Weve. There was a lot of knowledge on the Panther coaching staff, and Hill said it was an incredible environment.
“Being in that coaching staff with that group was special because everyone there was really knowledgable,” Hill said. “It didn’t matter whether me and coach Unruh were the two in charge of JV
or Weve leading the program, but there was always communication. Just being in the program and involved in the community was pretty special.”
Weve said that she enjoyed having Hill on the coaching staff in Derby, and she was not surprised when Hill went into college coaching.
“I am not surprised that she moved on in coaching in the way she would interact with the players,” Weve said. “You could see her knowledge of the game and was able to teach it.”
Hill said coaching in college was always a goal for her, and she is enjoying her time at the helm at Northern Oklahoma College and continues to bring that competitive spirit to the team.
She has been inducted into the Emporia State Hall of Fame, and the call from DHS Athletic Director Russell Baldwin telling her that she would be inducted into the DHS Hall of Fame was special.
“I don’t talk about myself much, but it was a good phone call to receive,” Hill said. “Just to know that all the work is being recognized feels good.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.