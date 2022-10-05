HOF Megan Davison Hill

Megan Davison-Hill set several records at Emporia State including the school record in RBIs and home runs. She set a MIAA career record in home runs, RBIs and hits.

 COURTESY

Megan Davison, now Hill, was always a standout player for the Panthers. Hill’s determination to give 100 percent in everything she did fit the Derby standard and put her in a position to thrive in her career.

Whether it was basketball, volleyball or softball, Hill earned accolades in every sport as a Panther. Hill was named the DHS Athlete of the year in 2003 and a multi-year letter winner in all three sports she played.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0