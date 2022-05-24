The 2022 Derby soccer campaign ended in a 2-1 defeat to Manhattan in the regional championship on May 19.
Two goals in the second half proved to be the difference for the Indians in a game where the Panthers simply ran out of steam.
“We wanted to sell out in the first half,” head coach Paul Burke said. “We treated it like a boxing fight, throw the first punch and come out and shock them ... Unfortunately, we just ran out of gas in the second half.”
Derby came out aggressive in the opening half of the game and tried to control the flow of the game with pressure in the offensive third of the field. The gameplay was to create opportunity off of set pieces and passes into the box.
Eden Thompson put Derby up 1-0 in the first 17 minutes of the game with a goal off a deflection on a long throw-in.
Manhattan would have its chances in the first half, but the defense held strong to enter the break with the lead. According to Burke, goalkeeper Jaden Wilson made some crucial saves in the opening half.
The Indians tied the game on a loose ball ten minutes into the second half. Derby aimed to weather the storm until the weather-related water break, but Manhattan scored in the 59th minute to take the lead.
The Panthers ended the season with an 11-7 record and finished sixth overall in the 6A west region.
Burke said that the team showed a lot of improvement and credited a trio of seniors for joining the team and making significant impacts.
“Overall, it was an amazing season,” Burke said. “We improved in every area from last year. We created and found some younger talent, but at the same time, we had a few awesome seniors show up at our front door and helped us out in humongous ways.”
Burke said that there will be some players that will be hard to replace, like Logan Riley and Cyerra Boyer, but there are high hopes for the future.
“Some girls in this game got some experience and showed us that they could play in a big-time game,” Burke said. “But the future should be bright.”
vs. Manhattan (Regional championship: May 19)
DERBY 1 0 - 1
MANHATTAN 0 2 - 2
1st half
D: Thompson 17’
2nd half
M: N/A, 50’
M: N/A, 59’
