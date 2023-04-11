In his junior season, Mason Madrigal emerged as one of the key leaders for Derby track and field. His leadership was vital not only on the track but also in the process of turning around the culture of the program.
With a strong group of upperclassmen in 2022, the boys track team was determined to make a winning team again and ended a 13-year AVCTL-I title drought. Madrigal was part of the next wave of athletes carrying on a new mindset about track. Madrigal helped coin
the motto for the team last season...”Change the culture,” and has helped maintain a positive environment for a young team.
“Last year, we did a good job of getting people to buy into the sport while still having fun,” Madrigal said. “I am trying to bring the energy and fun because it helps in the hard workouts.”
Following football season in the fall, he was right back on the track and hit a personal best in the first meet of his indoor season. Madrigal used indoor track in the winter to prepare for the spring season. He cut time to hit the ground running in the high school season. Throughout the indoor season, he learned to become a better leader and change his training methods.
“Track has always been my thing, so right when the football season ended, I was excited to get into the indoor season,” Madrigal said. “It gave me a sense of accountability and just kept me in shape for the spring. The main focus was getting ready for the outdoor season, but it brought on a sense of being disciplined in how I train.”
Madrigal said that the work in the offseason helped him pick up where he left off at the end of last season. He felt like he was in better shape to start the season but knows there is still work to be done in the next month of competition.
“I am in better shape to start the season this year than I was last year,” Madrigal said. “I’m hitting the marks that I ended with last year. I’m not where I want to be yet; I still have work to do, but that is just the grind of the year.”
It has paid dividends to start the year as the Panthers were tested against some of the best in the state at the Shocker Pre-state Challenge on April 6-7.
Madrigal qualified for the Elite pre-state grouping in the 100-meter dash based on his times this season. He got to compete against the top seven sprinters in the state, and prior to the event, he was looking forward to seeing how he would fare against the best.
“Pre-State is always a huge meet because you can see where you are and what work you need to put in for the rest of the season,” Madrigal said. “I just wanted to see where I’m at and what I need to do to get to the top. It is exciting because I love competition.”
At the event, Madrigal took fourth with an 11.24 sprint, but he has set a goal to reach a 10.7-second mark in the event, which would be two-tenths of a second quicker than his personal best. Madrigal also took first in the class 6A-4A 200-meter dash with a sprint of 22.96.
Madrigal’s 100-meter dash was one of 12 elite division events the Panthers competed in during the pre-state challenge. Piper Hula led the girls squad with a fifth-place finish in the 800-meter run, the highest girls finish in an elite division event.
The Panthers will have two weeks before competitions to recover and tweak minor issues. Derby will head to Campus for its next meet on April 21.
SHOCKER PRE-STATE CHALLENGE (APRIL 6-7)
100-meter dash (Elite division)
4x100-meter relay (Elite division)
4x400-meter relay (Elite division)
4x800-meter relay (Elite division)
6. Camari Geddis 37-07.00
5. Johnny Pernice 11-00.00
Shot Put (Elite division)
5. LeShaon Davis 48-07.00
400-meter dash (Elite division)
8. Eilyanas Monge 1:02.78
800-meter run (Elite division)
100-meter hurdles (Elite division)
300-meter hurdles (Elite division)
4x100-meter relay (Elite division)
4x800-meter relay (Elite division)
Long Jump (Elite division)
5. Marissa Malcolm 30-04.00
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
