Madi Young led the Panthers to a third-place finish at the Class 6A state softball tournament in her senior season. Young was a first-team all-state selection before heading to Butler CC and signing with Central Arkansas.

 
Derby alum and Butler CC softball standout Madi Young will be headed to the University of Central Arkansas to continue her illustrious softball career. Young’s accolades continued to grow as she concluded her time as a Grizzly. On July 12, Young was named the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission Junior College Female Athlete of the Year for the second straight year.

In her time at Butler, Young was named an NJCAA first-team All-American twice and the Jayhawk Conference Player of the Year in 2022. This season she finished top five in the nation in several categories, leading the country in doubles and third in batting average. The 2021 NFCA Golden Shoe award winner only struck out three times in 492 at-bats in two and a half seasons as a Grizzly. Her freshman season in 2020 was shortened due to COVID-19, and she was granted an extra year at Butler. The Grizzlies went 112-15 in Young’s tenure.

