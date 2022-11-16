The Wichita Eclipse is a Derby-based U14 softball team playing in the B-division that wrapped up a successful summer. The team won four of its five tournaments, including the U14B state tournament, and even played up against U16B teams. During the first weekend of November, the team went 7-0 in a U16B tournament and outscored its opponents 50-20.
It is a team comprised of girls from around the Derby area, with six of the 11 players hailing from Derby. The squad was formed four years ago, with a few girls wanting to play together. Since then, it has grown and traveled to more competitive tournaments.
“The squad started with a few of the girls wanting to play together, so we put the team together,” head coach Robert Schinkle said. “We have added a few kids along the way, and it is just a close little community. We spend a lot of time together, and everyone meshes well.”
The Eclipse are ranked first in the U14B power rankings in the state based on win percentage and run differential. As the team has moved up into U16B, the team has moved to third in the U14B national region rankings because they have not played in their tier.
The players had to make some adjustments to their game when playing up. The aspects of the game that could be overshadowed by athletic ability were exposed when playing older players with more experience. While playing up, the team had to fight for every win this season, but according to Schinkle, the team rose to the challenge, and it will only make the players better.
As the team was challenged individually, the camaraderie came together, and the players had to learn how to support each other in a new way.
“It has been really cool to see the girls grow as far as picking each other up,” assistant coach Shane Schott said. “We have played some tough games, and it has been cool to see them support each other. They have really matured this year, not only as softball players but as individuals.”
The Eclipse wrapped up its fall season, but the work doesn’t end there. The team will head indoors to practice and primarily focus on breaking things down to the individual level. Improving mechanics and eliminating bad habits will be the key during indoor practices before playing in indoor tournaments at the start of the year.
Midway through next summer, the team will be heading to Branson, Mo., for the U14B national tournament, which will feature 100 teams from around the country. It will be the second time the Eclipse has qualified for a national tournament.
The incoming players who are entering the Derby softball program this spring will be beneficial for head coach Christy Weve. The varsity roster is stacked with several talented players from its Class 6A third-place team returning this year. Weve has seen a growth in the development of players as competitive softball has become more prevalent.
“It is nice to get players with competitive experience,” Weve said. “When I first started coaching at Derby, we were getting a lot of girls who didn’t play very much or only played slow-pitch softball, so we had to convert them over to fast pitch. Playing is playing, so I will take anything but the more they play, the better they are. Having girls coming in with competitive experience makes us a better program in the long run.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
Commented