U14 WICHITA ECLIPSE

The Wichita Eclipse won a U16B tournament in early November. The team is comprised of (left to right with the town each player is from) Front row: Kora Teter, Maize; Second row: Danica Root, Derby; Hannah Shinkle, Derby; Charlie Ayalla, Derby; Makayla Gonzalez, Derby; Lexi Schott, Derby. Back row: Ellie Willing, Derby; Zoe Davidson, Ark City; Korie Bird, Udall; Paityn Fritz, Salina; Gentry Bergsten, Douglass. 

 COURTESY/ROBERT SHINKLE

The Wichita Eclipse is a Derby-based U14 softball team playing in the B-division that wrapped up a successful summer. The team won four of its five tournaments, including the U14B state tournament, and even played up against U16B teams. During the first weekend of November, the team went 7-0 in a U16B tournament and outscored its opponents 50-20. 

It is a team comprised of girls from around the Derby area, with six of the 11 players hailing from Derby. The squad was formed four years ago, with a few girls wanting to play together. Since then, it has grown and traveled to more competitive tournaments. 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.