If there was anything that Derby athletics taught Reid Liston, it was to enjoy the grind. Entering his first fall camp with Neosho County Community College, Liston is ready to compete for a starting job.
The two-time state champion in football and member of the senior core that led baseball to a third-place finish in 2021, Liston is enjoying every second of his dream of playing baseball at the next level.
“It has been a dream of mine for a while to play college baseball,” Liston said. “I think that is the goal for almost every high school athlete, but just being here, meeting all the dudes, and starting the grind has been an awesome experience.”
The fall will feature several opportunities for Liston to earn a starting job with scrimmages that lead up to a seven-game “World Series” where the team captains select their rosters to end fall ball.
Liston will not be the lone Derby alum to be competing for a starting role. Infielder Kade Snodgrass and pitcher Grant Ash will also be fighting for roster spots for the Panthers as true freshman. The trio of players has been playing together since they were 11 years old.
“I have played with Snodgrass since I was 8 and with Ash since I was like 11,” Liston said. “All three of us have grown up together and developed as people and baseball players.”
The “World Series” to end the fall could provide a little bit of competition between roommates Liston and Snodgrass if they get selected on different teams.
“Snodgrass and I are just competitive dudes in general, so I am sure we will talk a lot of smack,” Liston said. “Being on a different team would be fun because I’ve always been on the same team as him.”
Over the summer, Liston’s main goal was to get stronger, and he found himself at the Derby Recreational Center lifting, which had become second nature for him through football.
He got to reunite with teammates for some batting practice and played for a 316 Elite summer team. Liston credited his coaches at Derby for helping him develop a hard work ethic.
Liston spent a lot of time at Riverfront Stadium as a member of the promo team for the Wichita Wind Surge and observed the players during his downtime.
“If I had downtime, I would watch the outfielders,” Liston said. “I watched their positioning, swings and if I struggled with something in a tournament, I would watch those dudes and develop my swing off of theirs.”
Liston met Neosho alum and member of the Midland Rockhounds, Jonah Bride, but was limited in interaction with other players due to the Minor League Baseball guidelines.
If you visited Riverfront Stadium, you might have seen Liston as a participant in the fruit race, and he went undefeated in his time in Wichita. What is the secret to success?
According to Liston, it is all about picking when you turn on the jets.
“You can’t empty the tank too early,” Liston said. “You have to turn it on when you are in centerfield.”
Headed into the new season, the biggest goal for Liston is fighting to get on the field. According to Liston, it doesn’t matter what position he plays; he’ll be ready.
“I have to earn a spot as every incoming freshman does,” Liston said. “I just need to bust my tail and work for that spot when the season rolls around.”
