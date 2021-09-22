Lisa (Lunkenheimer) Smiley shattered records in the pool throughout her career. In her four years at Derby High School (2005-08), she broke six school records in her chase for two individual state champion titles. In October she will be recognized as a 2021 inductee to the Derby High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
Smiley’s career started early when she began competing for the Wichita Swim Club at the age of 9. She continued to swim for the club until 2007 and held club records in the 200-yard freestyle, 200-yard butterfly and 200-meter butterfly.
One of the aspects that drew her into swimming was the element of competition, not only against an opponent but also personal records.
“I think there is always room to improve in swimming,” Smiley said. “You are competing against yourself in some ways, but you are also part of a team, so it is a different competition in that way.”
According to Smiley, the people she met through swimming drew her into participating in it all year long.
“I made a lot of lifelong friends swimming,” Smiley said. “Swimmers are a pretty tight-knit group. If you are getting up early in the morning to train, it is nice to be friends with the people that you are practicing with.”
With the experience of club swimming, the transition to high school competition was easy.
“For club, we were practicing twice a day, which was more than high school training,” Smiley said. “I was used to getting up early and practicing before school. High school meets were shorter, but I think the team aspect of the high school was greater than club.”
Smiley made a splash her freshman season at Derby High School, earning All-State First-Team honors with a second-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle, a third-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly and the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Like many high school athletes, the mission entering her freshman season was to win state. An added bonus was getting to challenge some of her club teammates throughout the season.
“I would say a big goal was trying to win state,” Smiley said. “In high school, I was competing against my club teammates, so the competition was strong. We were competing against each other in different ways, but winning state was the ultimate goal.”
The ability to interact with club teammates in a different level of competition provided something to enjoy during the high school season.
“It was fun,” Smiley said. “It was a different environment than what we were used to in club. It was just fun being on a different team and competing in different ways. We always had fun with it, and it was great to catch up with those teammates at meets.”
Smiley saw the success continue in 2006 and continued to earn another All-State first-team honor in route to another state meet. She placed second in the 200-yard freestyle and third in 100-yard butterfly, 400-yard freestyle relay and 200-yard freestyle relay.
In 2007, Smiley made her biggest jump at the state championships and added some gold to her high school trophy case, winning an individual state swimming title in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly.
“It was great. It is always nice accomplishing that for the team too. Again, that team aspect is a lot greater, so you are competing for the team, so it feels great to win it for the team too.”
In her senior year, she capped a fourth straight First-Team All-State selection and earned a scholarship to swim at the University of Arkansas.
The adjustment to college was easy because of all of the training she had done her entire life, and Smiley went on to compete at the SEC championships from 2009-12. She took an 11th place finish in the 200-yard butterfly in 2011.
“I swam throughout the year, so from the club swimming to college, it was an easier transition,” Smiley said. “The training schedules were more aligned when swimming with the club than the high school.”
Throughout her career, Smiley broke 11 records in all levels of swimming, but it was something that she never set a goal to break.
“I wasn’t really having the goal to go break the records,” Smiley said. “But the records were a nice bonus.”
Despite all of the accolades that came with her swim career, some of her most cherished moments were the times traveling with teammates.
“I think my greatest memories [are] just traveling with my teams to meets and having that overnight stay in Topeka during state,” Smiley said. “We always had a lot of fun together, just traveling.”
Smiley will be one of three of the DHS Hall of Fame class of 2021 inductees that will be honored during Hall of Fame Night on Oct. 15.
